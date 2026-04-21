Anupam Kher Shares 'Divine' Experience At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a deeply spiritual moment with his followers after visiting the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, describing the experience as "divine" and "soul-stirring." Taking to Instagram, Kher posted a series of photographs from his pilgrimage to one of India's most sacred Jyotirlinga shrines. Dressed in traditional attire with a saffron ceremonial stole, the actor is seen offering prayers with folded hands against the temple's iconic backdrop.

'A Unique Sense of Peace and Strength'

In his caption, Kher reflected on the spiritual significance of the visit and the emotional impact it had on him. "I reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Had darshan... and prayed for all of you as well. What a wonderful, divine experience it is to come here. India is truly filled with such incredible religious places, whose antiquity and history are unbelievable. Today, the soul felt a unique sense of peace and strength. Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Mahakal!" he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actor also highlighted that his prayers extended beyond personal devotion. Addressing his followers directly, he noted that he prayed for their well-being during his visit.

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, including several prominent personalities from across the country and abroad.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi', starring Prabhas. (ANI)

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