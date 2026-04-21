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Pakistan Receives Final USD1B Saudi Deposit to Back Foreign Reserves
(MENAFN) Pakistan has confirmed that it has received the final tranche of a $3 billion financial support package from Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves, according to a statement from the central bank on Tuesday.
The State Bank of Pakistan said on the social media platform X that the $1 billion transfer was completed on April 20 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance. It added that this follows an earlier $2 billion tranche received on April 15, bringing the full $3 billion deposit arrangement to completion.
The central bank described the transaction as part of a recently agreed support package from Riyadh. It also comes alongside Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend the rollover period of an existing $5 billion deposit, which Pakistani officials say provides additional financial stability.
Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan had also repaid $2.4 billion to the United Arab Emirates, while another $1 billion repayment is expected later this month as part of its external debt obligations.
As reported, additional financial assistance from Saudi Arabia and Qatar—estimated at a combined $5 billion—is anticipated to help Pakistan manage reserve pressures and meet external payment needs in the coming months.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure due to rising import costs. Current figures place total liquid reserves at around $20.5 billion, with approximately $15 billion held by the central bank and $5.44 billion in commercial banks.
The State Bank of Pakistan said on the social media platform X that the $1 billion transfer was completed on April 20 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance. It added that this follows an earlier $2 billion tranche received on April 15, bringing the full $3 billion deposit arrangement to completion.
The central bank described the transaction as part of a recently agreed support package from Riyadh. It also comes alongside Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend the rollover period of an existing $5 billion deposit, which Pakistani officials say provides additional financial stability.
Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that Pakistan had also repaid $2.4 billion to the United Arab Emirates, while another $1 billion repayment is expected later this month as part of its external debt obligations.
As reported, additional financial assistance from Saudi Arabia and Qatar—estimated at a combined $5 billion—is anticipated to help Pakistan manage reserve pressures and meet external payment needs in the coming months.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure due to rising import costs. Current figures place total liquid reserves at around $20.5 billion, with approximately $15 billion held by the central bank and $5.44 billion in commercial banks.
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