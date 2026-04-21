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Japan Removes Tsunami Warning After Powerful Quake Strikes
(MENAFN) Japan lifted a tsunami warning Monday evening after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off its northern coast, triggering tsunami-like waves across northern and northeastern regions before authorities downgraded the alert.
The tremor registered at approximately 0752 GMT, with the US Geological Survey pinpointing its epicenter roughly 71 miles off Miyako City in Iwate province. The Japanese government, however, recorded the quake at a higher magnitude of 7.7 and swiftly issued tsunami warnings along the Pacific coastline spanning Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate.
An emergency government notification urged immediate action: "Those in coastal or river areas, evacuate right now to high ground and safer areas."
Tsunami waves were subsequently observed off the coasts of Iwate and Aomori provinces in the Pacific Ocean, according to media, with authorities warning that wave heights could reach up to three meters — nearly 10 feet.
Officials moved quickly to address nuclear safety concerns, confirming: "No abnormalities (have been) reported at nuclear plants" in the Aomori and Miyagi provinces.
As a precautionary measure, bullet train services linking the capital Tokyo to Aomori province were suspended. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on residents in affected areas to "seek higher ground" against the threat of further tsunami activity.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency cautioned that additional earthquakes of comparable magnitude could follow this week.
Tsunami warnings were later downgraded to advisories, and no immediate damage had been reported at the time of publication.
The tremor registered at approximately 0752 GMT, with the US Geological Survey pinpointing its epicenter roughly 71 miles off Miyako City in Iwate province. The Japanese government, however, recorded the quake at a higher magnitude of 7.7 and swiftly issued tsunami warnings along the Pacific coastline spanning Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate.
An emergency government notification urged immediate action: "Those in coastal or river areas, evacuate right now to high ground and safer areas."
Tsunami waves were subsequently observed off the coasts of Iwate and Aomori provinces in the Pacific Ocean, according to media, with authorities warning that wave heights could reach up to three meters — nearly 10 feet.
Officials moved quickly to address nuclear safety concerns, confirming: "No abnormalities (have been) reported at nuclear plants" in the Aomori and Miyagi provinces.
As a precautionary measure, bullet train services linking the capital Tokyo to Aomori province were suspended. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on residents in affected areas to "seek higher ground" against the threat of further tsunami activity.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency cautioned that additional earthquakes of comparable magnitude could follow this week.
Tsunami warnings were later downgraded to advisories, and no immediate damage had been reported at the time of publication.
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