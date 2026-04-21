Tiger Gold Drills 282 M @ 0.6 G/T Au, Including 32 M @ 1.3 G/T Au And 21 M @ 1.6 G/T Au, At Dos Quebradas In Initial Drill Program

April 21, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Tiger Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from two of three holes drilled in its initial exploration program at Dos Quebradas. Drilling at Dos Quebradas forms part of Tiger's broader 20,000-metre drill program at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Three diamond drill rigs are currently active across the project, with assays pending from Dos Quebradas, Tesorito, and Ceibal.

Highlights:

QDQDH-27 returned 282.45 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 18 m downhole, including: 32 m @ 1.3 g/t Au, and 21.23 m @ 1.6 g/t Au. QDQDH-25 returned multiple gold intervals across a 631.1 m hole. QDQDH-26 intersected mineralized breccia on same section line as QDQDH-27. Assays pending for QDQDH-26 and for additional holes at Tesorito and Ceibal. Dos Quebradas has a historical Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 459,000 oz Au (20.2 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au) reported under the 2012 JORC Code.

The Dos Quebradas estimate is historical, and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this estimate as current, and Tiger is not treating it as current. See "Dos Quebradas Historical Mineral Resource" below.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "QDQDH-27 is an encouraging result from our initial drill program at Dos Quebradas - 282 metres of mineralization grading 0.6 g/t gold, including 1.3 g/t Au over 32 and 1.6 g/t Au over 21 m. While we wait for assays from QDQDH-26, which is on the same section line as QDQDH-27, we are updating our model and planning the next phase of drilling at Dos Quebradas with the goal of defining a current Mineral Resource, alongside our ongoing programs at Tesorito and Ceibal."

The results reported in this release relate to drillholes QDQDH-25 and QDQDH-27, the locations of which are shown in Figure 1, and are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. All intervals are reported as downhole lengths and true widths have not been determined. Assays for drillhole QDQDH-26 are pending.

QDQDH-27 Returns Broad Interval of 282 m @ 0.6 g/t Au and Remains Open to Depth

QDQDH-27 was drilled to 300.45 m and returned 282.45 m grading 0.6 g/t Au from 18 m downhole and ended in mineralization, including 1.3 g/t Au over 32 m and 1.6 g/t Au over 21.23 m, as detailed in Table 1.

As shown in Figure 2, the hole was collared into saprolite and passed through a tuff sequence before entering an inter-mineral magmatic breccia and diorite complex beginning at approximately 113 m downhole. The upper higher-grade interval of 32 m grading 1.3 g/t Au from 22 m is hosted within a strongly oxidized tuff sequence with quartz-magnetite ("QM") type veins and abundant magnetite veins, while the deeper interval of 21.23 m grading 1.6 g/t Au from 131.17 m coincides with inter-mineral magmatic breccia and associated late and early diorite intrusions with A and B type veins. Below the breccia-diorite complex, the hole transitions into early diorite and basalt, and terminated in mineralization, indicating that the system remains open to depth.

Elevated copper and molybdenum values are present throughout the mineralized interval and increase within the breccia-diorite complex (Table 1). The higher-grade interval from 131.17 m to 152.4 m returned 0.14% Cu and 37 ppm Mo alongside 1.6 g/t Au over 21.23 m. The spatial correlation between gold, copper, molybdenum, and alteration assemblages within the breccia host rock is consistent with the porphyry Au-Cu-Mo signature and alteration framework described in the Mineralization and Geological Setting section below.

QDQDH-25 Returns Multiple Gold Intervals Across 631 m

As shown in Figure 3, QDQDH-25 was drilled to 631.1 m and returned several gold intervals distributed across much of its length, as detailed in Table 1. The strongest interval was 60 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 28 m, hosted within tuffs and inter-mineral magmatic breccia.

The hole also returned 46 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 109 m within the broader breccia complex. Geological logging records a long section of inter-mineral magmatic breccia from approximately 99 m to 303 m, with additional intervals of 20.8 m grading 0.2 g/t Au from 284 m and 20.42 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 315 m intersected within and below this zone. In the deeper part of the hole, 52 m grading 0.2 g/t Au from 388 m was intersected, with late diorite and additional breccia phases encountered at depth.

While individual interval grades in QDQDH-25 are modest, the hole suggests that gold mineralization is present across a significant vertical and lateral extent within this portion of the Dos Quebradas system. Copper and molybdenum values are low in the shallow intervals but increase with depth: the 52 m interval from 388 m to 440 m returned 48 ppm Mo, and 0.2 g/t Au, and a 10 m interval from 366 m returned 128 ppm Mo and 0.2 g/t Au. This vertical zonation pattern, with copper and molybdenum strengthening at depth relative to gold, is consistent with zonation observed in porphyry systems.

The wide distribution of gold is associated with QM veinlets in wall rock, including basalts and magmatic breccia. The extent of this mineralized envelope, even in lower-grade sections, is consistent with a broad hydrothermal system.

QDQDH-26 Intersected Mineralized Breccia on Same Section as QDQDH-27 - Assays Pending

QDQDH-26 was drilled to 343.1 m on the same section line as QDQDH-27. As shown in Figure 3, the hole intersected inter-mineral magmatic breccia near surface, followed by basalt with intervals of early diorite, intra-mineral diorite, and additional breccia phases at depth. Assays are pending and will be reported in a subsequent news release.

Geological Setting, Mineralization, and Exploration Program Framework

Dos Quebradas is located within the Quinchía Gold district in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, part of a cluster of deposits exhibiting multiple styles of mineralization including porphyry, epithermal vein, and hydrothermal breccia (Figure 4). Mineralization is primarily hosted within a porphyry-related intrusive and breccia complex emplaced at the contact between tuff of the Combia Formation and basalts of the Cretaceous basement, with surrounding volcanic and volcaniclastic country rocks. Tiger's and prior operator drilling has defined a mineralized footprint of approximately 400 m by 350 m that remains open for expansion.

At Dos Quebradas, gold mineralization is primarily hosted within a multi-phase complex of inter-mineral magmatic breccias and diorite intrusions emplaced along the diorite-basalt contact zone. Gold and copper are associated mainly with B- and QM-type veinlets and in less proportion with A-type veins. Sulfide mineralogy includes pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, and minor molybdenite, with sulphide content increasing in later intrusive phases.

Prior to drilling, Tiger undertook a comprehensive geological review of the Dos Quebradas prospect, including re-logging of drill core, geological mapping, surface rock sampling, and a reassessment of the surface channel sampling results from 2022.

On November 8, 2022, LCL Resources Limited reported results of 146.6 m grading 1.82 g/t Au, including 34 m grading 4.22 g/t Au and 40 m grading 2.16 g/t Au. These results are from continuous 2 m channel samples taken within the saprolite profile above the Dos Quebradas mineralized zone as shown in Figure 3. Shallow auger sampling confirmed the presence of near surface gold mineralization, supporting the interpretation that mineralization extends below the weathered surface. Channel and auger samples were collected within deeply weathered saprolite of diorite and intrusive breccia. Near-surface grades may reflect supergene enrichment processes and are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

Tiger's fieldwork and data review contributed to an updated interpretation of the mineralized system, including the role of diorite intrusions, and characterized the alteration and veining framework, resulting in the construction of a new lithological model. Notably, gold mineralization at Dos Quebradas is associated with B- and QM-type vein systems, with A-type veins present but minor and related to early intrusive phases. The dominant mineralization host appears to be inter-mineral magmatic breccia, rather than the diorite intrusions emphasized in prior operator interpretations.

Tiger's drilling intersected porphyry-style gold mineralization hosted within a multi-phase sequence of magmatic breccias and diorite intrusions. Mineralization strengthens where drillholes intersect zones of higher vein density, and stronger alteration. Alteration is dominated by earlier potassic zones marked by biotite and magnetite, locally overprinted by chlorite-sericite assemblages.

Tiger's initial three-hole exploration program was designed to evaluate the geometry and grade distribution of the mineralized system based upon Tiger's Dos Quebradas geological model. These results are still being assessed and integrated into the model to inform the next phase of drilling. Additional drilling is warranted to further evaluate the continuity and extent of mineralization. The updated interpretation described in this news release differs from the geological model underlying the historical Inferred Mineral Resource estimate, and this drill program is not intended to verify that estimate.

Dos Quebradas Historical Inferred Mineral Resource

The most recent historical Mineral Resource estimate for the Dos Quebradas deposit was prepared by Resource Development Associates Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2020, and reported by LCL Resources Limited in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The historical estimate consisted of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 20.2 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au (for 459,000 oz of gold) using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off.

The historical estimate was based upon 19 diamond drillholes (8,824 m) drilled on 25 m section spacing, defining mineralization over an approximate 400 m by 300 m area from surface to a depth of approximately 550 m.

This estimate is considered historical and has not been verified by Tiger. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this estimate as current, and Tiger is not treating it as current. Recommended work programs include assaying of core drilled by prior operators to confirm grades, database validation and verification to ensure data integrity, and updated geological modelling to align with current CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Tiger considers Dos Quebradas an exploration prospect within the Quinchía Gold Project, with potential requiring further drilling and evaluation.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. Core is sampled at predominantly 2 m nominal intervals within mineralized and prospective zones, with 4 m nominal intervals used in expected waste zones. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core, or quarter-core if a duplicate sample was taken, is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. No unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Collar coordinates reported in this release are approximate and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2012 LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Exploration programs at Dos Quebradas are designed by Mr. Garcia and Mr. Link and supervised by Mr. Garcia.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused upon advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Vallis

President, CEO & Director

Tiger Gold Corp.

Kin Communications

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 684-6730

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Drillhole Assay Results Reported in This Release