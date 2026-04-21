Delhi HC Slams Police, Govt Over Lack Of Security For Judicial Officers

Court Criticises 'Insensitive' Approach

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday criticised the Delhi Police and government authorities over the lack of proper security for judicial officers, saying their approach raises serious concerns.

While hearing a plea seeking Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and proper safety arrangements for district court judges, the Court said authorities cannot wait for an untoward incident before acting. Justice Manoj Jain questioned the delay and asked why protection had not been provided despite clear risks.

The Court observed that the demand for round-the-clock security appears justified and deserves proper consideration. The Bench also expressed unhappiness with the response of the authorities, terming it insensitive and lacking seriousness. It noted that the earlier meeting on the issue failed to address key concerns and did not include some important officials.

Fresh Meeting Ordered on Judges' Safety

Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for the Judicial Service Association, informed the Court that several states have already provided security to judicial officers, but similar steps have not been effectively taken in Delhi.

The Court declined to take the minutes of the earlier meeting on record and directed that a fresh meeting be convened within seven days. It asked the authorities to return with concrete and workable suggestions. The Bench further observed that restricting security to a limited number of officers or specific categories is not justified. It highlighted that district court judges deal with heavy caseloads and are exposed to risks. The matter is now listed for hearing on May 12.

Background of the Plea

During the previous hearing, the same Bench had directed senior officials from the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police to convene a meeting and examine the issue of security for district court judges. The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by the Judicial Service Association of Delhi, which represents trial court judges.

Justice Manoj Jain had emphasised that the safety of judicial officers is a serious issue and cannot be ignored. The Court had made it clear that the concerns raised in the petition require urgent attention and directed that a detailed report of the meeting be submitted within two weeks. The Court had also asked the authorities to examine the security arrangements provided to judicial officers in other states while deliberating on the issue.

The petitioner association has sought PSOs for district judges along with proper security arrangements at their residences. It pointed out that many judges travel without any security and have faced incidents such as stalking, threats and aggressive behaviour on roads. The plea also highlighted that judges routinely handle serious criminal cases, including gang-related matters, and there have even been incidents of firing within court premises. (ANI)

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