RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Attends Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple Consecration In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday participated in the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Maa Chinmayi Soundarya Temple at Mohanpur in West Tripura.

The consecration ceremony, held at Fakira Mura in Mohanpur, was also attended by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, among other dignitaries. The event coincided with the observance of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Saha wrote:“Today, in the august presence of the revered Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, at Mohanpur, I participated in the consecration and sacred Kumbhabhisheka ceremony of the statue of Ma Soundarya Chinmoyee, crafted from a single granite stone measuring 15 feet in height, installed in the grounds of Chinmoy Mission School.”

He added,“In this open and enchanting environment, surrounding this statue are 27 pillars adorned with verses from Shri Adi Shankaracharya's immortal Soundarya Lahari and valuable teachings, which will help foster the development of auspicious thoughts and reflections on our cosmic connection.”

“I believe that this sacred site will, in the days to come, be regarded as one of the foremost centres for spiritual, contemplative, devotional, and cultural inspiration, alongside education,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Amit Rakshit, President of the Chinmaya Seva Trust under Chinmaya Mission International, both the Prana Pratishtha and Kumbha Abhishekam rituals were conducted during the event, which is expected to draw devotees and spiritual seekers from across the region.

Rakshit noted that the temple is a unique spiritual structure dedicated to Maa Tripura Sundari. Constructed using 27 black stone pillars sourced from Tamil Nadu, the design symbolises the 27 Nakshatras of Hindu astrology.

Notably, the temple has no conventional roof, representing an open connection with the divine. At the sanctum stands a 15-foot black stone idol of the deity, accompanied by a smaller idol modelled after the famed Tripura Sundari Temple for daily worship.

The temple complex also features inscriptions of Saundarya Lahari and other devotional texts, adding to its spiritual and cultural significance. Priests from Nepal, selected through a rigorous process, officiated the rituals to ensure authenticity and adherence to tradition.

Tuesday's ceremony marked a significant moment in Tripura's spiritual landscape, blending devotion, heritage, and architectural elegance. With national leaders and spiritual figures in attendance, Fakira Mura is poised to emerge as a focal point of faith and cultural pride.