Row Breaks Over Filming Of CM Vijayan's Son Visit To Guruvayur Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur (Kerala), April 21 (IANS) The Guruvayur Devaswom Board is mulling to initiate legal proceedings against a media professional who allegedly filmed visuals of Vivek Kiran, son of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a private visit to the Guruvayur Temple, triggering a debate over privacy, media freedom, and adherence to court orders.

The controversy centres on an alleged violation of a standing directive by the Kerala High Court, which strictly prohibits videography within designated areas of the temple complex.

Devaswom authorities said the visuals were captured in breach of these restrictions and are considering filing a formal police complaint.

Officials described the incident as a serious lapse, emphasising that court orders and temple security norms must be strictly enforced.

Vivek Kiran had visited the temple with his family on Monday evening.

Currently employed in the banking sector in the Middle East, his visit was understood to be entirely private.

Senior officials of the Devasom were present during the darshan. Unlike routine VIP visits, the Devaswom Board had not issued any prior intimation to the media.

According to officials, a media professional present within the temple premises recorded visuals during the visit.

Security personnel intervened, citing the High Court's ban, and demanded that the footage be deleted.

The situation reportedly escalated into a verbal confrontation and minor scuffle between the individual and temple staff.

The Devaswom Board has reiterated that breaches of security protocols cannot be condoned and that strict action is warranted.

A final decision on legal steps will be taken at an upcoming board meeting.

Incidentally, the temple visits of the family members of the top brass of the CPI-M leaders in Kerala have time and again attracted huge media attention. In the past, a lot of activity took place, especially on social media, when the wives of the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Vijayan had visited temples separately.