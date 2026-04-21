Tripura CM Orders Strict Action Over Post-Poll Violence, Announces Relief For Affected People

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 21 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed police authorities to take stringent action against those involved in post-poll violence following the announcement of results for the politically significant Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

A series of violent incidents were reported from different parts of the state after the declaration of TTAADC election results on April 17.

The elections, held on April 12, saw the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP, retain control of the council for a second-consecutive term.

The 30-member TTAADC comprises 28 elected representatives and two members nominated by the state government, and it administers nearly 70 per cent of Tripura's 10,491 sq km geographical area, making it the second most important constitutional body in the state after the Assembly.

After meeting BJP workers and supporters affected by the violence at a hostel in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that such incidents would not be tolerated.

“Today (Tuesday), I will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other senior officials to review the situation,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, asserted that intimidation, violence, and terror tactics cannot suppress the BJP, reiterating the party's commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law.

“The blessings of the people remain our greatest strength,” he added. Referring to the aftermath of the 2018 and 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the Chief Minister noted that efforts had been made to move away from political vendetta and restore peace in the state.

“However, certain groups continue to resort to violence to assert dominance. The state government remains committed to taking strict legal action against anyone disrupting law and order,” he said.

Saha assured that immediate steps would be taken to ensure rehabilitation and security for those affected by the violence.

“Under the Tripura Recovery of Damages to Public Property Act 2021, individuals responsible for damage to public property will be held accountable, with compensation recovered and distributed among affected families,” he stated.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister announced that 258 families would be supported in the first phase.

“An amount of Rs 64.50 lakh has been approved from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide them with relief and assistance,” he said.

Earlier, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee also met party workers who had fled their homes due to violence allegedly carried out by TMP activists.

He stated that several hundred BJP workers and supporters were rendered homeless in different parts of the state following the announcement of the results.

Bhattacharjee, also a Rajya Sabha Member, confirmed that the Chief Minister would convene a high-level meeting to review the situation. He further alleged that the house of BJP candidate Abhijit Debbarma from the Jirania constituency in West Tripura was vandalised and that his parents were attacked by suspected TMP supporters.

The BJP leader visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala, where victims of the violence have taken shelter, and assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safe return at the earliest.

Following the announcement of the results, TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma urged party workers to refrain from violence.

“We should fight against Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh. We should not fight among ourselves. If one community fights another, it will be damaging for all of us,” Debbarma, a former royal scion, told the media.

The TMP, a partner in the BJP-led coalition government, secured 24 out of 28 seats in the TTAADC elections. The BJP managed only four seats.

The BJP and its two tribal-based allies -- TMP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- contested the April 12 TTAADC polls separately after failing to reach an electoral understanding.

Since 2021, the TMP has governed the strategically important council, widely regarded as the second most significant constitutional and political institution in Tripura after the state Assembly.