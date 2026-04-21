Elderly Man Murdered In Mumbai's Nagpada Over Financial Dispute, Accused Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) A shocking murder case has emerged from Mumbai's Nagpada area of Mumbai, where an elderly man was allegedly stabbed to death following a financial dispute.

The Nagpada police have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai Police, Tanzila Mohammed Iqbal Selia, 55, a resident of Karim Parda Mansion in Madanpura, filed a complaint regarding the murder of her husband, Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim Selia.

The incident took place on Monday at around 6.30 p.m. at their residence located on Maulana Azad Road (Room No. 10, first floor, Karim Parda Mansion). The accused, identified as Sadiq Akib Jawar, approximately 35 years old, a resident of Mira Road, allegedly committed the crime following a dispute over financial matters.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Selia had invested around Rs 65 lakh with Jawar. A disagreement reportedly arose between the two over monthly returns linked to the investment. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Jawar allegedly attacked Selia multiple times with a sharp weapon.

Selia sustained severe injuries to his neck, chest, abdomen, and hands, leading to his death on the spot. Police officials stated that the nature of the attack indicated extreme brutality.

A case has been registered at Nagpada Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident reported in September 2025, Mumbai Police had arrested a man for allegedly hiring a contract killer to murder his 70-year-old businessman father over a property dispute in Kandivali.

In that case, police arrested the victim's son and his business partner, while a search was launched for a third accused. The deceased, Mohammad Syed, 70, owned a metal factory in the Government Industrial Estate at Charkop in Kandivali.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed two individuals entering the factory premises and staying inside for nearly an hour before fatally stabbing Syed. After committing the crime, the assailants disposed of the weapon in a water tank within the factory premises. The weapon was later recovered by the police.