2 Palestinians Wounded, Woman Martyred From Sustained Wounds In West Bank

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two Palestinians were wounded today as a result of an attack by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that occupation forces raided a house in the town and severely beat a father and his son, wounding them. They were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The occupation forces also stormed the town of Huwara, south of the West Bank, raided dozens of homes, searched them, tampered with their contents, and conducted field investigations with their residents.

Meanwhile, a woman from Jenin camp died today from wounds sustained from shrapnel in the brain from two and a half years ago.

She was wounded in 2023 during an Israeli occupation forces raid on Jenin camp when occupation soldiers blew up the door of her house.

The cities, towns, and camps of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions into villages and towns by the occupation forces and settlers, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, and the firing of live and rubber bullets and toxic tear gas canisters at Palestinians.