UNHCR Chief Barham Salih To Visit Afghanistan Soon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih is expected to visit Afghanistan in the near future.

UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan Arafat Jamal made the announcement during a meeting with Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Abdul Kabir on Monday, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said in a statement.

Jamal said the purpose of Salih's visit would be to assess the situation of returnees in Afghanistan. He added that efforts were also underway to mobilise financial resources to support returnees.

He noted that the agency had established two carpet-weaving factories in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif, which are expected to create employment opportunities for hundreds of returnees.

For his part, Kabir expressed appreciation for the United Nations' assistance and support to Afghan returnees. He also said that the ministry had provided necessary equipment and facilities at temporary settlement sites.

Salih, a former President of Iraq, was appointed UN High Commissioner for Refugees on 18 December 2025. This will be his first visit to Afghanistan in his capacity as UN refugee chief.

kk/sa