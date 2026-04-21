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Kashmir Hillside Bus Crash Leaves Over Twenty Dead
(MENAFN) At least 21 people have been killed and 61 others wounded after an overcrowded passenger bus careened off a mountain road and tumbled down a hillside in the Udhampur district of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials confirmed.
The bus had departed Ramnagar en route to Udhampur when the driver lost control at approximately 10 a.m. while navigating a sharp bend near Kagort village, according to police. The vehicle plunged between 60 and 70 feet, crushing an autorickshaw on its descent before coming to rest upside down at the bottom of the slope. The three-wheeler's riders were also caught up in the wreckage and sustained injuries.
Indian Army units were among the first to reach the scene, extracting dozens of survivors from the crumpled vehicle amid treacherous terrain. They were later joined by local residents and multiple emergency agencies in a joint rescue effort.
Indian Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also holds the Udhampur parliamentary seat, confirmed the casualty figures and said the wounded had been rushed to nearby hospitals. One critically injured victim required emergency airlift to Government Medical College Jammu.
The crash drew swift condemnation and condolences from the country's highest offices. Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressed their grief over the tragedy. Modi announced state compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (approximately $2,148) for the families of those killed, and 50,000 Indian rupees (approximately $540) for each of the injured.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered immediate assistance and launched a formal investigation into the cause of the accident. Abdullah separately announced an additional compensation package for the victims.
The bus had departed Ramnagar en route to Udhampur when the driver lost control at approximately 10 a.m. while navigating a sharp bend near Kagort village, according to police. The vehicle plunged between 60 and 70 feet, crushing an autorickshaw on its descent before coming to rest upside down at the bottom of the slope. The three-wheeler's riders were also caught up in the wreckage and sustained injuries.
Indian Army units were among the first to reach the scene, extracting dozens of survivors from the crumpled vehicle amid treacherous terrain. They were later joined by local residents and multiple emergency agencies in a joint rescue effort.
Indian Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also holds the Udhampur parliamentary seat, confirmed the casualty figures and said the wounded had been rushed to nearby hospitals. One critically injured victim required emergency airlift to Government Medical College Jammu.
The crash drew swift condemnation and condolences from the country's highest offices. Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressed their grief over the tragedy. Modi announced state compensation of 200,000 Indian rupees (approximately $2,148) for the families of those killed, and 50,000 Indian rupees (approximately $540) for each of the injured.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered immediate assistance and launched a formal investigation into the cause of the accident. Abdullah separately announced an additional compensation package for the victims.
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