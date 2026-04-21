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Over 170 Children Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon, UN Says

Over 170 Children Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon, UN Says


2026-04-21 03:10:27
(MENAFN) The United Nations sounded a stark alarm Monday, warning that at least 177 children have lost their lives and more than 350,000 people have been uprooted across Lebanon since the start of March.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric delivered the grim figures at a press conference, citing local authorities directly: "The Lebanese authorities are saying that since March 2, at least 177 children have been killed and more than 700 injured," he said, adding that "more than 350,000 have been displaced, with many sheltering in overcrowded conditions with limited access to basic services."

Despite a ceasefire nominally in place, Dujarric cautioned that the situation on the ground remains "fragile," with UN peacekeepers continuing to document Israeli artillery fire and demolitions at multiple sites across southern Lebanon.

Calling for an immediate de-escalation, Dujarric urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and fully respect the ceasefire."

The UN spokesman also raised the alarm over growing restrictions on peacekeepers' freedom of movement, warning that the constraints have hampered efforts "to resupply our positions along the Blue Line." He called on "all sides to facilitate unhindered movement of UN peacekeeping convoys," pressing for unobstructed access as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

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