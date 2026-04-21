Toxic To Love And War: 10 Movie Release Dates Postponed Check Full List

Toxic to Love And War: 10 movies have been postponed for release and two have been shifted for release a year later in 2027. Let's check out the full list of such movies that has been postponed from Yash's Toxic to Bhansali's 'Love and War'

This Yash-starrer was first set to release on March 19, 2026, and was going to clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'. But at the last minute, director Geetu Mohandas changed the film's release date to June 4, 2026. The reason given was the tension in the Middle East due to the America-Iran war.

This Nani-starrer's release date was first March 26, 2026. But to avoid a clash with 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', the makers changed its release date. Now, this Sreekanth Odela directorial will release on August 21, 2026.

Apoorva Lakhia has directed this Salman Khan-starrer. The film was supposed to release on April 17, 2026. But due to suggestions from the Ministry of Defence, 40% of the film had to be re-shot, and its release was postponed. Reports suggest the film might now release on August 14, 2026.

Buchi Babu Sana's directorial 'Peddi' was first meant to be released on March 27. But the makers pushed this Ram Charan-starrer to April 30. However, its release was postponed again, and it will now be released in June 2026.

This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer was first scheduled to release on March 4, 2026. But now, it will be released on May 15, 2026. Mudassar Aziz is the film's director.

David Dhawan's directorial 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' has been preponed. It was earlier coming on June 5, 2026. But now, this Varun Dhawan-starrer will be released on May 22, 2026.

This Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was first supposed to release on May 15, 2026. But now it will hit the screens on August 28, 2026. Deepak Kumar Mishra has directed the film.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has directed this film, and Kartik Aaryan is in the lead role. The film was first scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. But now, it will release in theatres on February 12, 2026.

The release date for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was first said to be August 14, 2026. But this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will now come to theatres on January 21, 2027.

Fans were eagerly waiting for this Sunny Deol-starrer. It was first supposed to come out on March 13, 2026. But it was postponed to May 8, 2026. However, the film has been delayed once again, and it's now expected to release in June.