Alia Bhatt Fake AI Images: Pakistani Brand Edits Pics For Promotion, Fans Angry - Check Here

AI misuse is troubling celebrities as morphed images spread online without consent. Recently, fake photos of Alia Bhatt promoting a Pakistani brand went viral, sparking backlash and fresh concerns over privacy.

Artificial Intelligence is becoming a growing concern for celebrities, as their images are being misused without consent. Recently, photos of Alia Bhatt promoting a Pakistani clothing brand surfaced online, raising eyebrows. The images quickly went viral, sparking debate over privacy, ethics, and the unchecked use of AI technology.

A Pakistan-based label, Wajayesha Official, shared edited images claiming the actress endorsed their collection. The pictures were reportedly morphed using AI, altering her outfit to match their designs. Fans soon realised the truth and accused the brand of misleading promotion and unethical marketing without permission.

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Supporters of Alia Bhatt flooded social media, calling out the brand for fake promotion. Many warned of possible legal action, referencing similar concerns raised by stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. However, the brand appeared unfazed, responding casually and even encouraging the controversy to go viral.

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On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to return with Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film marks a major step in the YRF Spy Universe. She will also be seen in Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.