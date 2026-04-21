Vance Heads To Pakistan For Iran Talks As Ceasefire Deadline Looms

JD Vance is set to travel to Pakistan to resume high-stakes talks with Iran as a fragile ceasefire nears its deadline.

Donald Trump has warned the truce may not be extended beyond Wednesday, raising pressure on both sides to reach a deal.

Iran has given last-minute approval for its negotiators to attend, despite publicly rejecting talks under U.S. pressure.

The renewed diplomatic push comes as the two-week ceasefire, announced earlier this month, teeters on collapse. Talks are expected to take place in Islamabad within days.

Vance will be joined by senior officials including Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff, signalling Washington's urgency to secure an agreement.

Trump said both sides“want a meeting” and suggested progress was possible, though he ruled out lifting pressure prematurely.

Iran's position remains divided. While officials publicly reject negotiations under threat, internal differences have emerged, with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticising hardliners opposing a deal.

Iranian leaders have also pointed to deep mistrust of the United States, complicating efforts to reach consensus.

Tensions have intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has enforced a naval blockade tied to ongoing negotiations.

Trump said the strait would remain restricted until a deal is finalised, underscoring its role as key leverage in talks.

Over the weekend, U.S. forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in regional waters, further escalating the standoff.

Iran condemned the actions and signalled potential retaliation, while reports also pointed to heightened military activity, including drone threats targeting U.S. assets.

The nuclear issue remains the central sticking point. Washington demands Iran abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons and hand over enriched uranium stockpiles.

Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and has refused to relinquish its uranium, leaving negotiations deadlocked.

Global markets have reacted sharply, with oil prices rising amid fears of supply disruption. Brent crude climbed near $95 a barrel as uncertainty deepened.

The conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, has already triggered broader instability in global energy markets.

Trump is also under growing pressure at home to end the conflict, with polls showing most Americans oppose the war. He acknowledged the risks of prolonged conflict but insisted he would not rush into a“bad deal.”

Despite escalating rhetoric and military pressure, officials on both sides say a deal remains possible, with the coming days seen as critical for avoiding renewed conflict.