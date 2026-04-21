Strong Room Row Brews In Kerala, CEO Orders No Opening Of Any Rooms At Counting Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram April 21 (IANS) Amid mounting controversy over the handling of election materials, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Rathan U. Kelkar on Tuesday issued a strict directive that no rooms at vote-counting centres be opened under any circumstances.

The order extends to even beyond the completion of counting, with explicit instructions that unsealed rooms, too, must remain closed.

The move follows disputes reported from Perambra in Kozhikode and Nenmara in Palakkad, prompting the CEO to seek an explanation over the decision to open a material room in Nenmara.

The issue, which appeared to be settling in Kozhikode's Perambra, resurfaced in Palakkad after plans emerged to open a strong room at Victoria College, Nenmara.

The decision triggered sharp reactions, leading authorities to withdraw the move. District Collector M.S. Madhavikutty clarified that the proposal was to access the material strong room, not the EVM strong room.

She explained that the material room, housing election-related documents, is located adjacent to the EVM strong room and opening it was not irregular.

According to officials, the intent was to retrieve Form 17A to ensure accurate data entry on the Election Commission's website.

However, the process has now been halted, and any further action will depend on the CEO's directions.

The Collector added that such a room would only be opened in the presence of candidates and reiterated that the materials' strong room was not sealed.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF has intensified its campaign over the Kozhikode controversy.

It alleges that strong rooms storing voting machines at the JDT Islam Convention Centre in Vellimadukunnu were opened without due permission.

Though officials maintain that only a reserve room was accessed, the Opposition argues that procedural lapses have undermined confidence.

With the counting day approaching, the Election Commission faces the challenge of restoring trust while ensuring strict adherence to protocols governing the security of voting machines and related records.

Kerala went to the polls on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4, when it will be known which political front will rule Kerala for the next five years.