Explosion Damages Roof Of Cong Worker's House In Murshidabad, None Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) An explosion damaged the roof of the house of a Congress worker in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning, days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections. No injuries were reported in the incident, police officials said.

The explosion took place at the house of Saimul Sheikh, a resident of Maniknagar village in the Nayansukh gram panchayat area of ​​Farakka block, and also a Congress booth president. The intensity was so great that the roof collapsed and bricks fell. The incident has spread panic in the area.

According to the police, construction work was currently underway in Saimul Sheikh's house.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of construction workers had taken a break and were drinking water when a sudden explosion accompanied by a loud sound occurred, filling the area with smoke. A large part of the roof was damaged due to the impact of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the officers from Farakka police station quickly reached the spot after receiving the information. The police team is investigating whether the bomb was already stored on the roof or was thrown from outside. Police patrols have been increased in the area to avoid fresh tension. The entire house has been surrounded by police.

Milton, a worker present on the roof at the time of the incident, said, "We were four workers drinking water. Suddenly, we heard a loud sound of a bomb exploding. However, when we cleaned the roof in the morning, we did not see anything suspicious. Our lives were saved by a whisker today."

On the other hand, Hilina Khatun, the wife of the Congress leader, said, "While doing masonry work at home, I suddenly heard a loud noise. I ran and saw that the roof wall had collapsed. My younger son and daughters always play on the roof. A major accident could have happened today. We do not understand who did this."

The local Trinamool leadership alleged that bombs were stored in the house of a Congress worker to spread terror in the area before the elections.

In a counter-allegation, the Congress claimed that this is a deep conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Congress before the elections. The administration has been requested to investigate the entire incident impartially.