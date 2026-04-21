DA Hike Update: WB Employees Allowance Rises To 22%, CM Reveals Payment Date Soon Expected

From a public meeting, the Chief Minister announced a 4% DA hike for state employees, taking total allowance to 22%. Sources say the revised DA may be effective from April 1, with payments expected to be credited soon.

The DA hike for West Bengal's state government employees has been in the news for a long time. This comes just as new information about a 2% DA hike for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission has also surfaced, sparking fresh discussions.Here, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen making the special announcement from a public meeting in Sonarpur. She has confirmed that the 4% DA hike, which was part of the state budget, will be rolled out soon.The Chief Minister stated that the additional 4% DA, which was announced in the budget, will be disbursed soon. Her comment, coming right before the elections, has grabbed everyone's attention. This has raised hopes among employees that the extra money might hit their bank accounts before the polls.According to sources in Nabanna, the finance department is expected to issue a formal notification about the budget-announced DA in the coming days. Once this increased allowance is implemented, employees will receive DA at a total rate of 22 percent.No matter when the money is credited, the DA hike will be effective from April 1. Currently, employees receive DA at an 18% rate under the 6th Pay Commission. The additional 4% will take this to 22%. However, an official government notification is still awaited, so the exact date for the money transfer is not yet known.