Odisha: BJD Leader Ayub Khan Passes Away At 78

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 13 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MLA Haji Md. Ayub Khan passed away at his residence at Kantabanji in Odisha's Balangir district on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Sources said that the veteran BJD leader died following a prolonged illness. His death has saddened people across Kantabanji and adjoining regions, where he was respected as an influential political leader.

Ayub Khan entered the Odisha Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2004 after winning the Kantabanji seat as an independent candidate. He later joined the BJD and secured victory once again from the constituency in the 2014 Assembly elections on the party's ticket.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Khan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on his X handle,“I am saddened to learn the passing of senior leader and former Kantabanji MLA Ayub Khan. He will always be remembered as a seasoned people's representative. In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for eternal peace for his departed soul.”

Taking to his X handle, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik wrote,“I am deeply saddened to learn the passing of Ayub Khan, senior organiser of the Biju Janata Dal and former legislator from Kantabanji. In his demise, the party has lost a skilled organiser and compassionate leader. The work he has done for the development of the region and the service of the people will forever immortalise him. In this hour of grief, speaking with his son, Dr Amjad Alli Khan, I extended my deepest condolences to the entire family and prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.”

Apart from this, Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have also expressed deep grief on the passing away of former MLA, Kantabanji, Balangir Ayub Khan.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Ayub Khan, former MLA, Kantabanji. During this hour of immense grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, beloved ones, and supporters of Ayub Khan in Kantabanji. I pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace and to provide the family strength and fortitude to bear this monumental loss," wrote Deo.