Primary Health Care Corporation Launches Phase Two Of Audiology Screening Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the official launch of phase two in the expansion of its Audiology Screening Service within Well-Baby clinics.

This phase extends the service to seven additional health centres: Qatar University, Umm Slal, Mesaimeer, Muaither, Al Daayen, Al Khor, and Umm Ghuwailina.

The service will be available on selected days and times, based on the operational needs of each health centre.

With this expansion, the total number of PHCC health centres offering newborn hearing screenings has risen to 20.

Preparations for phase three are scheduled to commence from April 26. This upcoming phase will include health centres in Madinat Khalifa, Al Ruwais, Umm Al Seneem, Al Waab, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Mashaf.

A key component of phase three encompasses on-site training sessions designed to refine the clinical skills of PHCC's nursing staff.