VP Radhakrishnan To Visit Meerut Today May Take Namo Bharat Train

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will attend the third convocation ceremony of IIMT University as the chief guest.

According to the official itinerary, the Vice President is expected to begin his journey from Delhi in the morning, boarding the Namo Bharat (RRTS) train from Sarai Kale Khan station. He is slated to arrive at Begumpul station in Meerut, from where he will proceed by road to the university campus located in Ganganagar.

Announcing the ceremony, IIMT University posted on its social media: "An inspiring presence for a defining milestone. IIMT University Meerut is honoured to welcome C.P. Radhakrishnan, Hon'ble Vice President of India, as the Chief Guest for the 3rd Convocation Ceremony 2026."

The convocation ceremony, a significant academic event for the institution, will see nearly 3,940 students from the 2024 and 2025 batches receiving their degrees. Among them, 203 meritorious students will be awarded gold medals in recognition of their academic excellence.

During the event, the Vice President will also confer honorary doctorate degrees upon prominent spiritual and social figures, including Swami Kailashanand Giri, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Hari Singh Rawat.

In view of the high-profile visit, extensive security arrangements have been put in place across Meerut. More than 400 police personnel, including senior officers, have been deployed, and drone surveillance is being carried out to ensure safety. Traffic diversions have also been implemented, particularly along the route leading to Ganganagar.

Several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai and MP Arun Govil, are also expected to attend the ceremony.

The Vice President just concluded a landmark two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to the country. He announced the expansion of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) scheme to include 5th and 6th generation Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.