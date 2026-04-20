MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., has announced a major round of layoffs, cutting about 1,000 jobs, which is around 16 percent of its workforce. The company is also removing hundreds of open job listings as it shifts its focus toward a leaner and more efficient way of operating. This decision reflects a growing trend in the tech industry where companies are turning to artificial intelligence to handle routine tasks that were once done by humans.

When tech startups like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) incorporate AI from the get-go, the message is clear: the jobs of the future are...

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