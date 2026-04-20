Justin Sun Presents Proposals To President Japarov To Advance Kyrgyzstan's Vision As A Web3, AI Innovation Hub

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that Justin Sun, founder of TRON, has presented a set of proposals to President Sadyr Japarov, fully supporting the President's strategic vision to transform Kyrgyzstan into a regional hub for the development of virtual assets, AI and Web3 technologies.

Among the proposals is support for the successful deployment and expansion of KGST, Kyrgyzstan's national stablecoin, within the TRON ecosystem. The integration will leverage the TRON network to enable high-speed, low-cost cross-border transactions, enhancing the utility and accessibility of KGST.

Additional areas of focus include strategic fintech investments, including the development of a crypto exchange and digital banking services to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's financial technology sector.

The proposals also outline advanced AI collaborations, such as the joint development of a Sovereign Large Language Model (LLM) with dedicated support for the Kyrgyz language; integration of KGST payments into the B.AI ecosystem; establishment of an AI-crypto sandbox; and the construction of data centers powered by Kyrgyzstan's abundant hydropower resources.

These initiatives aim to harness Kyrgyzstan's educated youth, renewable energy advantages, and progressive digital policies to drive economic growth, attract international investment, and foster innovation in blockchain, AI, and fintech.

These proposals are in line with the Kyrgyz Republic's ongoing efforts to create an ecosystem for the development of the virtual asset market and Web3 technologies. The government is improving the regulatory framework, developing infrastructure, and expanding the range of licensed participants, demonstrating a high level of public adoption of digital assets (according to Chainalysis). Particular attention is being paid to human capital development and educational initiatives with the support of international partners.

As a result, Kyrgyzstan is confidently moving toward its strategic goal of becoming a leading regional hub for virtual assets and Web3 technologies in Central Asia, open to collaboration with global industry leaders such as TRON.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 376 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contact

Yeweon Park

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