Iran FM Says US Actions Threaten Continuation Of Peace Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 21 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that US "provocative actions" and ceasefire violations are major obstacles to continuing peace negotiations between the two countries.

During separate phone calls with his Pakistani and Russian counterparts, Araghchi condemned US actions against Iranian commercial shipping, including the reported seizure of the container vessel Touska and its crew, and cited "contradictory positions and rhetoric of threat" from Washington, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

A ceasefire that took effect on April 8 after 40 days of fighting remains fragile. Pakistan has mediated indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, hosting a first round in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, but Iran has not confirmed participation in another round, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran's attendance depends on Washington meeting preconditions. It cited a US naval blockade and "excessive demands" as key obstacles.

Araghchi said Iran would decide whether to continue diplomacy based on "all aspects of the issue" and US behavior, adding that Tehran would take steps to protect its interests and national security.

Earlier on Monday, citing "contradictory actions" from Washington, Iran made it clear that it has not made any decision yet on participating in the next round of negotiations with the US.

"So far, we have not made any decisions regarding the next round of negotiations," said Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, while speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

The spokesperson criticised the United States, accusing Washington of engaging in contradictory actions while claiming to pursue diplomacy. He mentioned that since the very beginning of the ceasefire, "bad faith and constant complaints" were faced by Iran from Washington.

He clarified that the US initially claimed that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire, despite contrary assertions.

Tensions follow joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities beginning February 28, which killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US assets in the Middle East.