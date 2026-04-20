I-Implant Dentistry Is Transforming Full Mouth Restoration In Minnesota One Same-Day Smile At A Time

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Led by one of only approximately 400 dual board-certified implant specialists in the United States, the Roseville and Sartell practice offers complete smile restoration in a single appointment

ROSEVILLE, MN - April 20, 2026 - For patients living with missing or failing teeth, a complete smile transformation has long felt out of reach - requiring months of appointments and lengthy recovery. i-Implant Dentistry is changing that.

With locations in Roseville and Sartell, MN, i-Implant Dentistry offers same-day full mouth dental implants, allowing patients to arrive with a broken or failing smile and leave the very same day with a fully functional set of teeth. The practice specializes in All-on-X implant procedures, placing four to six implants per arch using a minimally invasive protocol that restores up to 99% of oral function.

"You come in with broken teeth and leave with a brand new smile," says Dr. Saad Bassas, DDS, founder and lead clinician. "That's not just a tagline - it's what we do for our patients every day."

A Rare Level of Expertise

Dr. Bassas is one of approximately 400 dentists in the United States who hold diplomate status with the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry - an elite credential reflecting the highest standard of clinical training in implant surgery, bone grafting, and sinus lift procedures. He also holds diplomate status with the American Board of Prosthodontics, making him one of the very few clinicians in the country board-certified in both disciplines.

He ranked first in his dental school class, completed an oral surgery residency at Damascus University, and trained at both New York University and the University of Minnesota's Advanced Education Program in Prosthodontics. He now performs hundreds of implant procedures per year and is widely regarded as one of Minnesota's foremost experts in full mouth restoration.

Same-Day Results, Powered by Technology

The same-day process is made possible by advanced in-house technology. Dr. Bassas uses cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanning to generate a precise 3D image that guides implant placement, and an on-site dental lab fabricates the temporary prosthetic the day of surgery - so patients never leave without a functioning smile. Dr. Bassas is also certified in IV sedation, ensuring a relaxed, anxiety-free experience. In many cases, remaining teeth can be extracted the same day as implant placement, consolidating the entire process into a single visit.

Life-Changing for Real Patients

The impact goes well beyond aesthetics. Patients describe reclaiming the ability to eat foods they had given up, speaking with renewed confidence, and experiencing a significant shift in quality of life. Full arch implants also preserve jawbone density and are designed to last decades - making them a long-term investment in both health and happiness.

Two Locations Serving Minnesota

i-Implant Dentistry serves the Twin Cities metro and Central Minnesota from its Roseville and Sartell offices. The practice offers transparent pricing and flexible financing options.

To schedule a consultation, call (651) 505-3000 or visit .

About i-Implant Dentistry

i-Implant Dentistry is a specialty dental implant center in Roseville and Sartell, MN. Led by Dr. Saad Bassas, DDS - a dual diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and the American Board of Prosthodontics - the practice offers full mouth restoration, prosthodontics, single implants, bone grafting, and IV sedation dentistry.