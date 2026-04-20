MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EXEED Unveils World Debut of Dual Interior Concepts: ES GT and EX8 at Auto China

April 20, 2026 8:59 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Wuhu, Anhui, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - The all-new EXEED ES GT and EX8 will make their global interior design debut at the 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China). Both models embody EXEED's "Stellar Inspiration" design philosophy. The ES GT seamlessly integrates performance-oriented styling with tech-laden luxury, elevating the human-machine interaction experience. In contrast, the EX8 centers on optimized sightline design and flexible spatial adaptability, pushing the perceived boundaries of cabin space.

As the first cross touring under the EXLANTIX product series, the ES GT features a "Celestial Sphere" interior concept, with a symmetrically wrapped stellar cockpit that delivers an immersive sporty ambience. For seating, the model is fitted with integrated performance seats equipped with active side bolstering, ensuring the driver maintains a stable driving position at all times. The layered center console houses two distinctively shaped screens, each dedicated to delivering clear, targeted information displays. Furthermore, the ES GT marks the debut of EXLANTIX's full carbon fiber trim panels, whose refined surface texture is accentuated by concealed ambient lighting that emits a gentle, atmospheric glow.

The EX8 also adheres to the stellar design concept, drawing inspiration from the expansive field of vision and integrated contours of starship portholes. It integrates the ultra-wide panoramic screen, audio system and door panel elements into a cohesive horizontal layout, crafting a forward-looking intelligent space for both driver and passengers. Additionally, the EX8's central screen features adjustable display boundaries, allowing active control over the cabin's sense of space. The overhead lighting system adopts diffused illumination instead of direct lighting, distributing light evenly and reducing visual interference for occupants.

Collectively, the two models exemplify EXEED's unique interpretations of the intelligent cockpit. The ES GT integrates haptic feedback and optical carbon fiber finishing to enrich the driver's sensory experience, while the EX8 enables active adjustment of cabin spatial perception through physical screen movement-both embodying EXEED's avant-garde design philosophy.

Contact Info:

Name: Xueting Li

Email: ...

Organization: EXEED International

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft