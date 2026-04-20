Prairiesky Announces Results Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Margaret A. McKenzie
|194,543,138 (98.94%)
|Anna M. Alderson
|195,132,861 (99.24%)
|Anuroop S. Duggal
|193,466,424 (98.40%)
|Ian C. Dundas
|196,135,636 (99.75%)
|P. Jane Gavan
|194,748,888 (99.05%)
|Glenn A. McNamara
|193,639,274 (98.48%)
|Andrew M. Phillips
|196,128,578 (99.75%)
The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors was approved with 191,512,371 (95.28%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
The resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved with 193,453,415 (98.39%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at SEDAR+ a and on the Company's website at .
ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.
PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
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