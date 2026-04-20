AMC Robotics Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

“2025 was a defining year for AMC Robotics. We completed our business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp, began trading on Nasdaq, and built a solid operational and financial foundation to execute our growth strategy," said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Our existing operations delivered $6.0 million in revenue and a 48% gross margin, giving us the runway to invest in what we believe will be a high-growth AI robotics future. With NovaArmTM and KyroTM both advancing toward commercialization, we are excited to bring our AI robotics platform to market and set a new standard for warehouse and security automation in 2026.”

Full Year 2025 Business Highlights



Completed Business Combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp and commenced trading on Nasdaq under ticker "AMCI" in December 2025

Raised $8.0 million through concurrent PIPE financing to fund strategic growth initiatives, including robotics commercialization and international expansion

Advanced NovaArmTM, the Company's warehouse logistics robot, toward commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026

Showcased KyroTM quadruped robotic platform at CES 2026 and Tokyo Security Show 2026

Established AMCV Company Limited in Vietnam, a dedicated manufacturing subsidiary to support KyroTM production scaling Announced strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies for GPU AI compute infrastructure to support KyroTM development and deployment

Financial Highlights



Total revenue of $6.0 million for fiscal year 2025

Gross profit of $2.85 million; gross margin of approximately 48%

Operating loss of $0.5 million for fiscal year 2025

GAAP net loss of approximately $24.8 million, largely attributable to a one-time, non-cash change in fair value of PIPE warrant liabilities (see Non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Adjusted net income of $0.7 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million, excluding the non-cash warrant fair value adjustment

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million as of December 31, 2025

Net stockholders' equity improved from a deficit of approximately $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 to positive equity of approximately $10.4 million as of December 31, 2025 All PIPE warrants reclassified as permanent equity as of December 31, 2025; warrant fair value charge is fully resolved and will not recur



The GAAP net loss for fiscal 2025 was largely driven by a non-cash loss of $25.5 million from the change in fair value of the Company's PIPE warrant liability, which was non-cash and non-operating in nature and recorded in accordance with ASC 815. As of December 31, 2025, all warrants have been reclassified as permanent equity and this charge is not expected to recur in future periods. Excluding this one-time item, the Company reported Adjusted Net Income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2026 Outlook

AMC Robotics enters 2026 with clear strategic priorities and two products advancing toward commercialization: NovaArmTM and KyroTM. With manufacturing infrastructure in place and GPU compute secured through its partnership with HIVE Digital, the Company believes it is well-positioned to execute on its AI robotics strategy.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI ) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, KyroTM, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit .

Investors and Media Contact

Craig Mychajluk

Managing Director – Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

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Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash, non-recurring change in fair value of warrant liabilities. The Company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's recently completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

