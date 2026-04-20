AMC Robotics Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|Product revenue
|$
|2,346,474
|$
|7,439,899
|Product revenue - related party
|515,756
|6,270
|Revenue share – related party
|3,118,617
|2,754,788
|Total Revenues
|5,980,847
|10,200,957
|COST OF REVENUES
|E-commerce platform expenses
|(670,405
|)
|(2,039,708
|)
|Product cost - related party
|(2,223,113
|)
|(6,002,463
|)
|Delivery and freight cost
|(71,144
|)
|(176,451
|)
|Inventory impairment losses
|(163,037
|)
|(1,326,355
|)
|Total Cost of Revenues
|(3,127,699
|)
|(9,544,977
|)
|Gross Profit
|2,853,148
|655,980
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,687,250
|)
|(2,190,635
|)
|Reversal for credit losses - related party
|-
|1,262,146
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(612,992
|)
|(2,026,051
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(58,072
|)
|(255,414
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|(3,358,314
|)
|(3,209,954
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(505,166
|)
|(2,553,974
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
|Other income - related party
|1,217,586
|1,779,528
|Other income, net
|39,675
|31,577
|Interest income
|14,413
|675
|Loss on deconsolidation
|(5,310
|)
|-
|Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability
|(25,549,272
|)
|-
|Interest expense - related party
|-
|(18,999
|)
|Interest expense
|(24,616
|)
|(7,943
|)
|Total Other Income (loss), Net
|(24,307,524
|)
|1,784,838
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(24,812,691
|)
|(769,136
|)
|Income tax expense
|(4,651
|)
|(7,824
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,960
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|273
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,687
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC
|$
|(1.36
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: DILUTED
|$
|(1.36
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC
|18,289,571
|18,000,000
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED
|18,289,571
|18,000,000
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,004,601
|$
|358,887
|Accounts receivable
|427
|54,302
|Accounts receivable - related party
|2,065,890
|190,168
|Inventories, net
|1,069,465
|3,555,876
|Prepaid expenses
|355,467
|100,912
|Other receivable
|-
|125,000
|Other receivable - related party, net
|475,909
|1,959,842
|Advance to suppliers
|3,677
|5,049
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|21,387
|Prepayment - related party (current)
|60,000
|-
|Deferred offering cost
|-
|233,339
|Promissory note receivable
|-
|623,449
|Note receivable - stockholder
|-
|15,862
|Total current assets
|11,056,823
|7,222,686
|Right-of-use asset
|101,221
|-
|Other non-current assets
|7,697
|-
|Prepayment - related party
|6,845
|126,965
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,172,586
|$
|7,349,651
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICITS)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable - related party
|$
|-
|$
|8,543,243
|Accrued and other liabilities
|592,822
|219,815
|Tax payable
|6,627
|6,673
|Other payable - related party
|-
|6,269
|Short term bank loan
|-
|821,982
|Lease liability - current
|57,349
|-
|Warranty liabilities - current portion
|30,023
|69,010
|Total current liabilities
|686,821
|9,666,992
|Lease liability - noncurrent
|52,753
|-
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|6,810
|14,274
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|746,384
|9,681,266
|Stockholders' equity (deficits)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,595,363 and 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2,260
|1,800
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,653,029
|142,899
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits)
|(27,229,088
|)
|(2,470,588
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(5,726
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficits)
|10,426,202
|(2,331,615
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICITS)
|$
|11,172,586
|$
|7,349,651
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(24,817,342
|)
|$
|(776,960
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:
|(Reversal) for credit losses - related party
|-
|(1,262,146
|)
|Loss from the change of the FV of Warrant Liability-
|25,549,272
|-
|Provision (reversal) for warranty
|(45,993
|)
|40,724
|Inventory impairment losses
|163,037
|1,326,355
|Non-cash lease expenses
|78,154
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|53,875
|39,774
|Accounts receivable - related party
|(1,875,722
|)
|247,029
|Inventories, net
|2,323,374
|176,547
|Prepaid expenses
|(254,555
|)
|(17,341
|)
|Other receivable
|-
|(125,000
|)
|Other receivable - related party, net
|1,483,933
|651,435
|Advance to suppliers
|(3,677
|)
|-
|Advance to suppliers – related party
|(16,338
|)
|37
|Other non-current assets
|(7,697
|)
|-
|Due from stockholder
|-
|548,759
|Prepayment - related party
|60,120
|1,244
|Accounts payable
|-
|(479
|)
|Accounts payable - related party
|(8,543,243
|)
|(255,579
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|373,007
|23,996
|Tax payable
|(46
|)
|(12,082
|)
|Other payable - related party
|(6,269
|)
|1,935
|Warranty liabilities - current portion
|7,006
|(32,060
|)
|Warranty liabilities - noncurrent
|(7,464
|)
|(7,733
|)
|Lease liability
|(69,272
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities
|$
|(5,555,840
|)
|$
|568,455
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance of note receivable – stockholder
|-
|(552,217
|)
|Repayment of note receivable - stockholder
|15,862
|986,844
|Repayment of promissory note
|-
|(623,449
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|15,862
|$
|(188,822
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Deferred offering cost
|(593,140
|)
|(233,339
|)
|Capital contribution
|5,000,000
|80,000
|Capital contribution from SPAC
|2,971,033
|-
|Payments related to FPA arrangement
|(6,681,818
|)
|-
|Proceeds from FPA settlement
|4,305,872
|-
|Proceeds from PIPE shares issued
|8,000,000
|-
|Proceeds from short term loan
|-
|821,982
|Proceeds from note payable - related party
|-
|1,353,700
|Repayment of note payable - related party
|(821,982
|)
|(2,171,162
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|12,179,965
|$
|(148,819
|)
|Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent
|5,726
|273
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6,645,714
|231,087
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|358,887
|127,800
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|7,004,601
|$
|358,887
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures
|Cash paid for interest expenses
|$
|17,605
|$
|24,453
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|42,768
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Non-cash activity from deconsolidation of VIEs
|$
|58,843
|-
|Non-cash reclassification of SPAC accumulated deficit to APIC
|$
|6,886,461
|-
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation
|$
|168,418
|$
|-
|Unpaid deferred offering cost
|$
|225,000
| AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the years ended December 31
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|(24,817,342
|)
|(776,960
|)
|Add: Interest expense
|24,616
|7,943
|Add: Income tax expense
|4,651
|7,824
|EBITDA
|(24,788,075
|)
|(761,193
|)
|Add: Loss from change in fair value of PIPE warrant liability
|25,549,272
|-
|Add: Loss on deconsolidation
|5,310
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|766,507
|(761,193
|)
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