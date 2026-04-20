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Sisters Of The Valley Complete Statewide Dispensary Tour With Final Stop At Snoop Dogg's New Long Beach Store
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sisters of the Valley, the California-based hemp and cannabis wellness company known for its Kosher Cannabis philosophy and monastic production model, today announced the final leg of its statewide dispensary tour, Tour 7, which is a milestone in the series of visits that completes their mission to personally meet staff at all 38 California dispensaries that carry their brand in their stores. The tour culminates on May 9th with the grand opening of Snoop Dogg's second dispensary located in Long Beach, where the Sisters of the Valley flower will be featured and the Sisters will appear in person for the launch.
For four months preceding the launch of their dispensary line, and for the three months since it's been launched, the Sisters have gone on tour every month to visit another set of dispensaries in the Catalyst & Traditional families of dispensaries. It is a boots-on-the-ground campaign to visit every partner location in the state, prioritizing direct relationships with budtenders and staff as the backbone of the retail strategy. Tour 7 represents the final chapter in that effort, structured as two connected routes (7a and 7b) spanning two days of travel for each leg of the tour.
The tour also celebrates the rapid early success of the Sisters' entry into the California dispensary market. Launching with three strains of sun-grown flower-two hybrids and one indica-the budtenders quickly exceeded expectations in moving the flower to the people. Within the second month, many participating stores had sold out of inventory.
“We did over $100,000 in sales those first one hundred days even though we didn't adequately predict the demand, and we are on track to do double that in the next 100 days,” the Sisters reported.“It is an enchanting process to meet personally and shake hands with the people who move our products, and to talk with them and solicit their opinions. The dispensary business has been locked out to us the whole life of the sisterhood, so this is new for us. We rely on the budtenders and the staff to tell us what's what, and so far, they have been right about everything.” Said Sister Esme, who is the head of the Sisters' ministry.
The final stop carries added cultural weight. The Sisters' flower will be on the shelves of the newly opening Long Beach dispensary 'SWED' (smoke weed every day) owned and operated by Snoop Dog. The Sisters' presence at the May 9 opening underscores both the completion of their first statewide tour and the beginning of a broader phase of expansion into high-profile retail environments.
Tour 7 Places, Date and Times:
Catalyst Marina Wednesday, April 292 to 3 p.m.
Catalyst WatsonvilleWednesday, April 294 to 5 p.m.
Catalyst Daly CityWednesday, April 297:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Catalyst Antioch Thursday, April 30noon
Catalyst PattersonThursday, April 303 to 4 p.m.
Catalyst Grover BeachFriday, May 8th 4 to 5 p.m.
SWED Long BeachSaturday, May 9th4:20 p.m.
With all 38 dispensaries visited, the Sisters of the Valley will be turning their focus to getting a wider variety of products onto the shelves, and more dispensaries in California carrying their brand. The Sisters are working with Traditional to make both of these happen. A second round of dispensary tours is inevitable, as the Sisters continue their mission to bring sun-grown, lab-tested, and ritually blessed cannabis products to a wider audience.
As of February of this year, the Sisters have regulated products in dispensaries in California. For their CBD products, they still operate their on-line store, where shipping is free within the U.S. For more information, visit or follow the Sisters on social media for live updates from the Tour 7 finale.
For four months preceding the launch of their dispensary line, and for the three months since it's been launched, the Sisters have gone on tour every month to visit another set of dispensaries in the Catalyst & Traditional families of dispensaries. It is a boots-on-the-ground campaign to visit every partner location in the state, prioritizing direct relationships with budtenders and staff as the backbone of the retail strategy. Tour 7 represents the final chapter in that effort, structured as two connected routes (7a and 7b) spanning two days of travel for each leg of the tour.
The tour also celebrates the rapid early success of the Sisters' entry into the California dispensary market. Launching with three strains of sun-grown flower-two hybrids and one indica-the budtenders quickly exceeded expectations in moving the flower to the people. Within the second month, many participating stores had sold out of inventory.
“We did over $100,000 in sales those first one hundred days even though we didn't adequately predict the demand, and we are on track to do double that in the next 100 days,” the Sisters reported.“It is an enchanting process to meet personally and shake hands with the people who move our products, and to talk with them and solicit their opinions. The dispensary business has been locked out to us the whole life of the sisterhood, so this is new for us. We rely on the budtenders and the staff to tell us what's what, and so far, they have been right about everything.” Said Sister Esme, who is the head of the Sisters' ministry.
The final stop carries added cultural weight. The Sisters' flower will be on the shelves of the newly opening Long Beach dispensary 'SWED' (smoke weed every day) owned and operated by Snoop Dog. The Sisters' presence at the May 9 opening underscores both the completion of their first statewide tour and the beginning of a broader phase of expansion into high-profile retail environments.
Tour 7 Places, Date and Times:
Catalyst Marina Wednesday, April 292 to 3 p.m.
Catalyst WatsonvilleWednesday, April 294 to 5 p.m.
Catalyst Daly CityWednesday, April 297:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Catalyst Antioch Thursday, April 30noon
Catalyst PattersonThursday, April 303 to 4 p.m.
Catalyst Grover BeachFriday, May 8th 4 to 5 p.m.
SWED Long BeachSaturday, May 9th4:20 p.m.
With all 38 dispensaries visited, the Sisters of the Valley will be turning their focus to getting a wider variety of products onto the shelves, and more dispensaries in California carrying their brand. The Sisters are working with Traditional to make both of these happen. A second round of dispensary tours is inevitable, as the Sisters continue their mission to bring sun-grown, lab-tested, and ritually blessed cannabis products to a wider audience.
As of February of this year, the Sisters have regulated products in dispensaries in California. For their CBD products, they still operate their on-line store, where shipping is free within the U.S. For more information, visit or follow the Sisters on social media for live updates from the Tour 7 finale.
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