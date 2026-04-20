Jodee Neathery's“Wings Against The Wind” Is The Recent Recipient Of The Literary Titan Book Award

Award-winning author JoDee Neathery is proud to announce that her latest novel, Wings Against the Wind, has received the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, a recognition that honors books delivering exceptional storytelling, compelling characters, and a memorable reading experience. Released in March 2026, the novel continues Neathery's tradition of emotionally rich fiction and further establishes her as a powerful voice in contemporary women's fiction.

Wings Against the Wind is a moving and layered story of forbidden love, devastating loss, and the courage it takes to begin again. The novel follows Gretchen Cassidy, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who travels to Paris, France, on a missionary trip and unexpectedly falls in love with the co-owner of a rare and antiquarian bookstore. What begins as a tender yet forbidden romance evolves into a sweeping journey through heartbreak, tragedy, and resilience as Gretchen fights through overwhelming obstacles to reclaim what was lost and build a new future. Her path carries her from France to Germany to the Texas Hill Country, where each step forward tests her strength, resolve, and hope.

Literary Titan praised Wings Against the Wind for its emotional depth, expansive storytelling, and heartfelt sincerity. The review highlights the novel's ability to move from a Paris-set tale of illicit love and suspicious death into a broader and deeply human story about grief, reinvention, motherhood, illness, second chances, and chosen family. Literary Titan noted Gretchen's emotional authenticity and the novel's“full-bodied earnestness,” commending Neathery's affection for books, atmosphere, and gestures of care. The review also recognized the book's sweeping, eventful plot and its powerful belief in redemption, recommending it to readers of women's fiction, family drama, romantic suspense, contemporary romance, and emotionally driven literary fiction.

Following her debut novel Life in a Box in 2017 and her highly regarded 2021 release A Kind of Hush, Wings Against the Wind reflects Neathery's gift for creating emotionally resonant stories that explore love, sacrifice, moral complexity, and healing. The Literary Titan Book Award affirms the novel's impact on readers and its place among standout new works in contemporary fiction.

Readers can purchase Wings Against the Wind on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to discover this unforgettable story of love, loss, and redemption. Fans of emotionally charged, character-driven fiction will find a rewarding reading experience in JoDee Neathery's award-winning latest novel.

About the Author

JoDee Neathery is an award-winning author whose body of work reflects a lifelong passion for storytelling and a deep understanding of human relationships. Born in Southern California and raised in Midland, Texas, she began her professional career in banking before moving into public relations executive recruiting with firms in Dallas and New York City. After relocating to East Texas, she found expanded opportunities to write, including a newspaper column, while continuing to nurture her creative voice. Neathery is the author of Life in a Box, A Kind of Hush, and the Literary Titan Book Award-winning Wings Against the Wind. She credits her community book club as a vital source of encouragement in her writing journey. JoDee lives with her husband near their daughter, son-in-law, two grandsons, and a lively household of animals, and she continues to work on future novels.