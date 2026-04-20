Sun Yee Yip

I am a Lecturer in Teacher Education at the Faculty of Education at Monash University. My research examines how education systems can be redesigned to support diverse and globally mobile teacher workforces, with a focus on teacher migration, professional recognition, workforce diversity, and sustainable career pathways. ORCID: 0000-0003-1234-2473

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