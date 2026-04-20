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Sun Yee Yip

Sun Yee Yip


2026-04-20 07:05:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Teacher Education, Monash University
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I am a Lecturer in Teacher Education at the Faculty of Education at Monash University. My research examines how education systems can be redesigned to support diverse and globally mobile teacher workforces, with a focus on teacher migration, professional recognition, workforce diversity, and sustainable career pathways.
ORCID: 0000-0003-1234-2473

Experience
  • 2023–present Lecturer, Monash University
Education
  • 2021 Monash University, PhD Education

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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