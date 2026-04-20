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HDTV Supply Upgrades All Wolfpack Modular Matrix Switches To 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 With HDMI 2.0 And HDCP 2.3 & 2.2 Compliance


2026-04-20 05:01:09
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HDTV Supply, a leading provider of advanced AV signal distribution solutions, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its WolfPackTM modular matrix switcher line, now featuring full support for 4K 60Hz 4:4:4, HDMI 2.0, and HDCP 2.3 / HDCP 2.2 compliance.

This major enhancement ensures that all WolfPack modular matrix systems deliver the highest level of video fidelity, seamless compatibility with modern 4K sources, and full support for protected content across commercial and residential AV environments.

“Our WolfPack modular matrix platform has always been about flexibility and performance,” said a spokesperson for HDTV Supply.“With this upgrade to 4K 60 4:4:4, HDMI 2.0, and HDCP 2.3/2.2 compliance, we're giving our customers a fully future-proof solution that meets today's most demanding AV requirements.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE UPGRADE:

True 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 Performance

Delivers uncompressed, full-color video with maximum clarity and zero compromise-ideal for high-end video walls, digital signage, and critical viewing environments.

HDMI 2.0 Integration

Ensures compatibility with the latest 4K sources, displays, and AV ecosystems.

Full HDCP 2.3 and 2.2 Compliance

Guarantees secure playback of protected content from streaming services, Blu-ray players, and broadcast sources.

Modular, Scalable Architecture

Easily configurable input/output cards allow systems to scale from small installations to large enterprise deployments.

Seamless System Integration

Works with HDMI, HDBaseT, and AV-over-IP distribution systems for maximum deployment flexibility.

Commercial-Grade Reliability

Engineered for 24/7 operation in mission-critical environments.

The upgraded WolfPack modular matrix switchers are ideal for applications including corporate AV systems, control rooms, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, education campuses, and luxury residential installations.

Availability: All WolfPack modular matrix switchers from HDTV Supply are now shipping with these upgraded capabilities. Existing customers may also inquire about upgrade paths for current systems.

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
TEXT: 1-833-648-3777
WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935
NEWSROOM:
WEB:
PODCAST: @hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists
EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply

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EIN Presswire

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