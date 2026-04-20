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Transalta Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:11 AM EST - TransAlta Corporation: Announced the appointment of Mike Politeski as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer (EVP and CFO) and Grant Arnold as Executive Vice President, Growth and Chief Commercial Officer (EVP and CCO), effective May 1, and May 6, respectively. The appointments correspond with the transition of current EVP and CFO, Joel Hunter, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective April 30, following the retirement of current President and CEO John Kousinioris. TransAlta Corporation shares T are trading down $0.09 at $17.27.
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