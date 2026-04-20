Mr. Electric of St. Augustine Reaches 200 Google Reviews in St. Augustine, FL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on trust and focused on growth – full electrical services that define St. Augustine's reliability

St. Augustine, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of St. Augustine reached 200 Google Reviews this week, a mark that highlights the steady demand for reliable electrical work in the area. As homeowners across the region book panel upgrades, EV charger installations, and seasonal lighting, the company continues to solidify its reputation as a go-to St. Augustine electrician.

Mr. Electric of St. Augustine

“We're grateful to our team and to this community for trusting us,” said owner Brett Marvel.“Hitting 200 reviews is a direct result of the work our electricians put in every day. We show up on time, explain the process clearly, and make sure the property is safe before we leave. Thank you for making us the best electrician St. Augustine has to offer.”

The team reached this 200-review milestone while holding a 4.9-star average. Known as the professional electrician St. Augustine residents call for both emergency repairs and planned upgrades, Mr. Electric of St. Augustine offers a comprehensive range of services. These include electrical repair and troubleshooting, electrical panel upgrades, circuit work, EV charger installation, and dedicated circuits. They also handle rewiring for older homes, generator service, surge protection, whole-home power conditioning, outlet upgrades (including GFCI and USB), and smart home integration. Every project starts with a clear, itemized estimate, so customers understand the scope, timeline, and cost upfront.

Mr. Electric of St. Augustine serves homeowners throughout St. Augustine and the surrounding areas, including Butler Beach and Ponte Vedra. Customers can expect same-day responses when available, flat pricing with no hidden fees, and service professionals with years of field experience on every job. The crew is licensed, bonded, and insured, and every project is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise®.

We built this business to earn trust the moment we pull into the driveway,” Marvel said.“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our response times and technician training so we stay the top-rated electrician in St. Augustine, FL. That involves investing in better tools, hiring local talent, and keeping our communication as clear as possible.”

Safety and transparency drive the company's operations. Electricians document their work, walk homeowners through permit and inspection requirements, and set realistic timelines to get the job done right the first time. Whether working on a pre-owned home or new construction, the team focuses on durable solutions that protect the property's long-term value.

Beyond individual service calls, Mr. Electric of St. Augustine supports the local economy by hiring locally and partnering with nearby vendors. By creating local jobs and sourcing parts from area suppliers, the business helps maintain local housing and provides a dependable resource for property managers and contractors alike.

Call 904-849-4488 to schedule service with the best electrician in St. Augustine. Visit to book online or request a complimentary home electrical safety check.

About Mr. Electric of St. Augustine

Mr. Electric of St. Augustine is a locally owned Mr. Electric franchise, a brand that was established in 1994. The company provides residential and commercial electrical services in St. Augustine and nearby communities, including Butler Beach and Ponte Vedra. The team offers licensed, bonded and insured service professionals, transparent pricing, and service backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise®.

Press Inquiries

Brett Marvel, Owner

Mr. Electric of St. Augustine

Phone: 904-849-4488

Email: [at]

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