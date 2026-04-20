Manipur Govt Orders Strict Action Against Absentee Staff Amid Shutdown Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 20 (IANS) The Manipur government has directed heads of all departments to initiate appropriate and strict action against employees who remain absent from their respective offices without authorised leave during the shutdowns called by various organisations to protest recent killing incidents, officials said on Monday.

A senior official said that Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in a circular issued on the matter, asked all secretaries and heads of departments to ensure the attendance of all government employees in their respective offices without fail.

“Attendance reports should be sent to the administrative departments concerned. Departmental proceedings should be initiated against those who are absent from duty without authorised leave,” the Chief Secretary's circular stated.

The government has also instructed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to ensure the proper functioning of all government offices and departments in their respective jurisdictions despite the ongoing disruptions.

Normal life in both the Imphal valley and the Naga-inhabited hill areas of Manipur has been severely disrupted as shutdowns called by different organisations continued on Monday, affecting daily activities across regions.

The shutdown in the Imphal valley -- covering five to six districts -- was called by Meira Paibis (women torchbearers), one of the most influential women's groups in the state, along with various civil society organisations (CSOs).

The protest is against the killing of two minor children and the injury of their mother, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants, in Bishnupur district on April 7, which triggered widespread anger and protests.

The shutdown, which came into effect from midnight on Saturday, has led to a near-complete halt in daily life across the valley, disrupting routine movement and services.

Members of the Meira Paibis and groups of women protesters were seen at several locations blocking roads, staging demonstrations, and restricting vehicular movement across key areas.

According to police officials, passenger and commercial vehicles remained off the roads, while shops, business establishments, and roadside vendors stayed shut, contributing to widespread disruption and economic impact.

In the hill regions, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, has separately called a three-day total shutdown across all Naga-inhabited areas of the state from midnight on Sunday.

The UNC announced the shutdown to protest the killing of two Naga civilians, including a retired Indian Army personnel, in Ukhrul district on April 18, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants.

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh on Sunday appealed to civil society organisations and the public to reconsider and withdraw the shutdowns in the interest of public welfare, normal life, and the functioning of the state administration.