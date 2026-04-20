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Republic of Congo PM Resigns After Presidential Re-election
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso, has submitted his resignation along with that of his government, initiating the process for the formation of a new cabinet.
The resignation was presented to President Denis Sassou Nguesso shortly after he was sworn in for another term in office following his victory in the March presidential election. The president’s office confirmed that the outgoing government will continue handling day-to-day administrative affairs until a new cabinet is appointed.
Makosso, who has served as prime minister since 2021, reportedly expressed appreciation to the president for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated his continued availability to serve the state if needed in the future.
The leadership transition comes in the aftermath of the president’s recent inauguration, during which he outlined priorities for his new term, including a stated commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving conflicts affecting the African continent.
The resignation is part of the customary governmental reshuffling process following presidential elections, with the formation of a new cabinet expected in the coming period.
The resignation was presented to President Denis Sassou Nguesso shortly after he was sworn in for another term in office following his victory in the March presidential election. The president’s office confirmed that the outgoing government will continue handling day-to-day administrative affairs until a new cabinet is appointed.
Makosso, who has served as prime minister since 2021, reportedly expressed appreciation to the president for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated his continued availability to serve the state if needed in the future.
The leadership transition comes in the aftermath of the president’s recent inauguration, during which he outlined priorities for his new term, including a stated commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving conflicts affecting the African continent.
The resignation is part of the customary governmental reshuffling process following presidential elections, with the formation of a new cabinet expected in the coming period.
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