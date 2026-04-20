Intelligent Bio Solutions Initiates Validation Study For Rapid Drug Screening Cartridge Targeting 70% Faster Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Validation study targets sub-3-minute results to capture global roadside testing market and significantly reduce analysis time from 10 minutes

U.S. Roadside drug testing market projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the launch of a validation study aimed at significantly reducing the analysis time of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.

The study aims to improve the already rapid time-to-result of INBS's drug screening technology, which collects samples in under a minute and provides results within ten minutes at the point of collection. Faster results will enable INBS to target the global roadside drug testing market with a first-in-class solution.

"Speed matters in drug screening and is critical for roadside law enforcement,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at INBS.“Moving from a ten-minute test to under three minutes changes the entire value equation for our customers. This validation study aims to confirm our encouraging preliminary findings and advance us toward our two-minute test goal.”

In the U.S. alone, roadside drug testing was valued at $1.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.71%1. The rise in prescription medications, recreational marijuana, and illicit drugs has created a surge in drug-related accidents and fatalities. Law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to combat impaired driving, creating demand for advanced testing solutions that deliver quick, accurate field results. INBS's system is already deployed in the Forensic Use Only market in the U.S., and enhanced speed would further strengthen the technology's positioning as states expand drug testing programs following marijuana legalization and increased substance abuse concerns.

Faster analysis times have the potential to transform roadside drug testing in the same way that breathalyzers revolutionized alcohol enforcement. Increased testing throughput will enable law enforcement to screen more drivers, improving road safety and potentially saving lives. In addition to roadside applications, accelerated testing would further expand INBS's access to other high-value verticals beyond its established workplace testing business, which currently operates outside the United States, including drug treatment and rehabilitation, and the consumer health market.

The wider global drug screening products market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14% through 2030, reaching an estimated addressable market of $16.7 billion2. Time-to-result is increasingly valued as law enforcement and government agencies favor fast, non-invasive, point-of-collection solutions that are easy to administer.

INBS continues to navigate the regulatory pathway and remains focused on securing FDA 510(k) clearance of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System for detection of the opiate codeine, which will enable broader use in the U.S. market beyond current Forensic Use Only settings. The U.S. market represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity spanning workplace testing, criminal justice, law enforcement, and substance abuse treatment and enhanced testing speed would provide a compelling competitive advantage as the Company pursues planned U.S. market entry.

The validation study is in its preliminary phase.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefits from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory clearance or approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,” and“approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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1Grand View Research 2023. U.S. Roadside Drug Testing Market (2024 - 2030). Available at:

2Research and Markets 2026. Drug screening – Global Strategic Business Report. Available at: