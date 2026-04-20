NDA Protest In Patna Over Women's Reservation Amendment Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 20 (IANS) After the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha a few days ago with the Opposition raising objections to it being linked to delimitation, hundreds of women workers associated with the NDA staged a large protest march at Gandhi Maidan under the banner of the Mahila Morcha on Monday.

Women from across Bihar participated in what was termed a 'March of Outrage', raising slogans and holding placards demanding women's rights and representation.

The march was led by senior NDA leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who joined the demonstration and addressed the gathering.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to women's safety and empowerment.

Launching a strong attack on the Opposition, he alleged that those who had earlier opposed women's reservation were now politicising the issue.

He alleged that due to the uncooperative stance of the Mahagathbandhan, women have been deprived of their rightful entitlements.

The protest saw high-energy participation despite intense heat, with women raising slogans such as“Women's dignity is our right” and“We will not tolerate any insult to Nari Shakti.”

The march proceeded from JP Golambar to Kargil Chowk, causing heavy activity in central Patna throughout the day.

BJP leader Malti Devi accused the Opposition of double standards, stating that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intended to ensure women's representation in Parliament and State Assemblies, but the Bill was stalled due to resistance from Opposition parties.

“We will continue this struggle and take this message to every citizen. We will not stop until women get their rightful share,” she said.

In a symbolic protest, BJP leader Chandni Pandey appeared with chains wrapped around her hands, alleging that the Mahagathbandhan seeks to keep women bound and prevent their political empowerment.

“We want to say that women will no longer remain shackled. We will secure our rights at any cost,” she asserted.

Another BJP leader, Shanti Singh, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the Prime Minister had envisioned greater representation for women in legislative bodies, but the Opposition had obstructed this effort.

The NDA has announced that the protest movement will continue at the block and district levels, aiming to mobilise public opinion and intensify pressure on the Opposition over the issue.