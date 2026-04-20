403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Minister Says Government Is Advancing Annexation in West Bank
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen has stated that government policies in the occupied West Bank amount to what he described as “annexation in practice,” despite widespread international objections.
Cohen, who sits on Israel’s Security Cabinet, said that developments on the ground represent what he called the practical implementation of sovereignty in the territory, a term often associated with annexation in political discourse.
He also indicated that an agreement had been reached with a regional council official to expand infrastructure connections, including electricity and water services, to several settlements in the area. These include locations identified as Homesh, Sa-Nur, Rehavam, and Ebal, which are considered settlements under international law.
Palestinian officials have long urged the international community to halt settlement expansion in the occupied territories, though such appeals have had limited impact over the years.
Reports estimate that hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers currently live across numerous settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where tensions and clashes have been frequently reported. Palestinian communities in these areas have also described ongoing pressure and incidents that they say contribute to displacement concerns.
Since late 2022, settlement expansion has reportedly accelerated, with construction and infrastructure development increasing across multiple areas of the West Bank. International organizations, including the United Nations, continue to classify these territories as occupied, while warning that such developments may further complicate prospects for a future political settlement.
Violence in the West Bank has also intensified since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in late 2023, with reports of rising casualties, arrests, and destruction of property. Palestinian sources have cited thousands of incidents involving deaths, injuries, and detentions during this period, alongside widespread damage to housing and infrastructure.
Observers warn that continued expansion of settlements and infrastructure integration could deepen tensions and further complicate long-standing efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through negotiations.
Cohen, who sits on Israel’s Security Cabinet, said that developments on the ground represent what he called the practical implementation of sovereignty in the territory, a term often associated with annexation in political discourse.
He also indicated that an agreement had been reached with a regional council official to expand infrastructure connections, including electricity and water services, to several settlements in the area. These include locations identified as Homesh, Sa-Nur, Rehavam, and Ebal, which are considered settlements under international law.
Palestinian officials have long urged the international community to halt settlement expansion in the occupied territories, though such appeals have had limited impact over the years.
Reports estimate that hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers currently live across numerous settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where tensions and clashes have been frequently reported. Palestinian communities in these areas have also described ongoing pressure and incidents that they say contribute to displacement concerns.
Since late 2022, settlement expansion has reportedly accelerated, with construction and infrastructure development increasing across multiple areas of the West Bank. International organizations, including the United Nations, continue to classify these territories as occupied, while warning that such developments may further complicate prospects for a future political settlement.
Violence in the West Bank has also intensified since the escalation of the Gaza conflict in late 2023, with reports of rising casualties, arrests, and destruction of property. Palestinian sources have cited thousands of incidents involving deaths, injuries, and detentions during this period, alongside widespread damage to housing and infrastructure.
Observers warn that continued expansion of settlements and infrastructure integration could deepen tensions and further complicate long-standing efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment