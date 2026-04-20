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Lebanon Appoints Ex-US Envoy to Lead Delegation in Talks with Israel
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lebanon has designated a single negotiating team to engage with Israel, headed by Simon Karam, a former Lebanese ambassador to the United States.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that the upcoming discussions with Israel will be conducted independently from other diplomatic tracks, emphasizing that the talks will focus specifically on issues related to the current conflict.
The stated objectives of the negotiations include ending ongoing hostilities, securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanese areas, and enabling the Lebanese army to redeploy up to internationally recognized borders in the south.
Aoun described the situation as presenting Lebanon with two possible paths, either continued conflict or engagement through negotiations aimed at achieving long-term stability and ending the war.
The announcement comes amid continued escalation in the region, with reports indicating significant casualties and large-scale displacement in Lebanon since early March due to ongoing military operations.
At the same time, a temporary ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon has reportedly been announced by US leadership, intended to pause hostilities for a limited period while diplomatic efforts continue.
Lebanese officials have framed the decision to enter negotiations as part of an effort to reduce violence and pursue a more stable security arrangement along the southern border, though the broader situation remains highly tense and unresolved.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that the upcoming discussions with Israel will be conducted independently from other diplomatic tracks, emphasizing that the talks will focus specifically on issues related to the current conflict.
The stated objectives of the negotiations include ending ongoing hostilities, securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanese areas, and enabling the Lebanese army to redeploy up to internationally recognized borders in the south.
Aoun described the situation as presenting Lebanon with two possible paths, either continued conflict or engagement through negotiations aimed at achieving long-term stability and ending the war.
The announcement comes amid continued escalation in the region, with reports indicating significant casualties and large-scale displacement in Lebanon since early March due to ongoing military operations.
At the same time, a temporary ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon has reportedly been announced by US leadership, intended to pause hostilities for a limited period while diplomatic efforts continue.
Lebanese officials have framed the decision to enter negotiations as part of an effort to reduce violence and pursue a more stable security arrangement along the southern border, though the broader situation remains highly tense and unresolved.
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