'It Feels Truly Special': Sachin Tendulkar Reflects On Laureus Honour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has described holding the Laureus Trophy he received in 2020 as a truly special feeling, underlining how years of hard work, ups and downs, and perseverance made the recognition even more meaningful.

"When you have this beautiful trophy in your hand, you really feel special. For all those years where you've been through ups and downs in life, and then you get appreciated in this special manner, in front of the top athletes of the world. It really makes it a memorable event. I cherish this. I mean, it's really special,” he said in a video released by Laureus on X.

Those words gain even more significance as the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards is set to take place at Madrid's Palacio de Cibeles on Monday. Widely regarded as the“Oscars of sport,” the Laureus Awards recognise not just excellence in performance, but defining moments that inspire millions across the globe.

Tendulkar was honoured with the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000–2020) for the iconic 'Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation' tribute, following India's triumph in the 2011 ICC World Cup Final. The fan-voted award immortalised the emotional scene of him being lifted by teammates after India ended a 28-year wait for the World Cup. He received the award in Berlin in 2020.

The 2011 tournament itself was a landmark chapter in Tendulkar's career. He scored 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, including two centuries and two fifties, playing a crucial role in India's success.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's cricket team will be among the key contenders at this year's Laureus Awards, having been nominated for the World Team of the Year honour. The nomination follows their historic win in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final, where they defeated the South Africa women's national cricket team by 52 runs to secure their maiden ICC title.