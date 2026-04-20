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Poland Calls Israel to Account After Soldier War Crime Admissions
(MENAFN) Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski escalated diplomatic pressure on Israel Monday, calling for concrete disciplinary measures against soldiers he accused of committing war crimes — including the killing of Israeli hostages.
"Israeli soldiers themselves admit to war crimes. They killed not only Palestinian civilians but even their own hostages," Sikorski wrote on US social media platform X, making no effort to soften the accusation.
While acknowledging a recent apology from Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar, Sikorski stopped short of treating the gesture as sufficient. He said it was "good that (Israel's Foreign) Minister Sa'ar quickly apologized," but stressed that "there was something to apologize for" — a pointed reminder that the apology itself confirmed wrongdoing. He pressed further, urging that the soldier involved be punished and that the Israeli military undertake a sweeping reassessment of its conduct and training standards.
The remarks arrive against a backdrop of escalating ceasefire violations. Gaza's Government Media Office reported last week that Israel had committed 2,400 breaches of the October ceasefire agreement, encompassing killings, arrests, a continuing siege, and what officials described as deliberate starvation. The violations have since claimed 773 Palestinian lives and left 2,171 others wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
The ceasefire itself followed a two-year military campaign that Gaza authorities have characterized as genocidal, launched in October 2023. The conflict has killed over 72,000 Palestinians and wounded 172,000 others, while devastating an estimated 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.
"Israeli soldiers themselves admit to war crimes. They killed not only Palestinian civilians but even their own hostages," Sikorski wrote on US social media platform X, making no effort to soften the accusation.
While acknowledging a recent apology from Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar, Sikorski stopped short of treating the gesture as sufficient. He said it was "good that (Israel's Foreign) Minister Sa'ar quickly apologized," but stressed that "there was something to apologize for" — a pointed reminder that the apology itself confirmed wrongdoing. He pressed further, urging that the soldier involved be punished and that the Israeli military undertake a sweeping reassessment of its conduct and training standards.
The remarks arrive against a backdrop of escalating ceasefire violations. Gaza's Government Media Office reported last week that Israel had committed 2,400 breaches of the October ceasefire agreement, encompassing killings, arrests, a continuing siege, and what officials described as deliberate starvation. The violations have since claimed 773 Palestinian lives and left 2,171 others wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
The ceasefire itself followed a two-year military campaign that Gaza authorities have characterized as genocidal, launched in October 2023. The conflict has killed over 72,000 Palestinians and wounded 172,000 others, while devastating an estimated 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.
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