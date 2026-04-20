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Radev Bloc Leads Bulgarian Election as Political Divide Deepens
(MENAFN) According to reports, former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has emerged with a decisive lead in the country’s general election, significantly ahead of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov based on preliminary exit polls and early official counts.
Initial results indicate that Radev’s Progressive Bulgaria coalition secured around 43.4% of the vote, while caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov’s PP-DB followed with 13.9%, and Borissov’s GERB-SDS received 12.8%. These figures closely match exit poll projections, which suggested a similar outcome with Radev maintaining a substantial lead.
The election marks the eighth national vote in Bulgaria within five years, reflecting continued political instability and an ongoing struggle between pro-European Union and more sovereignty-focused political factions. Borissov’s political bloc has consistently supported alignment with EU foreign policy, including backing Ukraine, while Radev has promoted a more balanced foreign policy approach that seeks engagement with both Western countries and Russia.
Radev has also positioned his campaign around domestic reforms, pledging to address entrenched corruption and reduce the influence of powerful elite networks within the country. He has framed his agenda as a push toward a “modern European Bulgaria,” while also advocating for pragmatic diplomatic relations with Russia.
Borissov, Bulgaria’s longest-serving prime minister, held office across multiple terms between 2009 and 2021, while Radev served as president from 2017 until 2026. The two have a history of political rivalry, including open clashes during periods of widespread anti-corruption protests that ultimately contributed to Borissov’s political decline.
Reports also indicate heightened attention from European institutions during the election period, with digital monitoring and online regulation measures reportedly activated in response to concerns about misinformation during the vote. These tools are designed to manage the spread of content deemed misleading on social media platforms during sensitive political events.
Overall, the results highlight a continued shift in Bulgaria’s political landscape, reflecting broader divisions across Europe over foreign policy direction, governance priorities, and relations with both the European Union and Russia.
Initial results indicate that Radev’s Progressive Bulgaria coalition secured around 43.4% of the vote, while caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov’s PP-DB followed with 13.9%, and Borissov’s GERB-SDS received 12.8%. These figures closely match exit poll projections, which suggested a similar outcome with Radev maintaining a substantial lead.
The election marks the eighth national vote in Bulgaria within five years, reflecting continued political instability and an ongoing struggle between pro-European Union and more sovereignty-focused political factions. Borissov’s political bloc has consistently supported alignment with EU foreign policy, including backing Ukraine, while Radev has promoted a more balanced foreign policy approach that seeks engagement with both Western countries and Russia.
Radev has also positioned his campaign around domestic reforms, pledging to address entrenched corruption and reduce the influence of powerful elite networks within the country. He has framed his agenda as a push toward a “modern European Bulgaria,” while also advocating for pragmatic diplomatic relations with Russia.
Borissov, Bulgaria’s longest-serving prime minister, held office across multiple terms between 2009 and 2021, while Radev served as president from 2017 until 2026. The two have a history of political rivalry, including open clashes during periods of widespread anti-corruption protests that ultimately contributed to Borissov’s political decline.
Reports also indicate heightened attention from European institutions during the election period, with digital monitoring and online regulation measures reportedly activated in response to concerns about misinformation during the vote. These tools are designed to manage the spread of content deemed misleading on social media platforms during sensitive political events.
Overall, the results highlight a continued shift in Bulgaria’s political landscape, reflecting broader divisions across Europe over foreign policy direction, governance priorities, and relations with both the European Union and Russia.
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