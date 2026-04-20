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Israeli Raid in Syria’s Quneitra Leads to Two Detentions

Israeli Raid in Syria’s Quneitra Leads to Two Detentions


2026-04-20 07:39:32
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israeli forces detained two Syrian men during a military incursion in the Quneitra Governorate early Monday morning.

A Syrian state media outlet reported that Israeli troops entered the village of Bariqa in the countryside of Quneitra and arrested the two individuals during the operation.

No immediate official response was issued by Syrian authorities regarding the incident.

Reports indicate that the raid took place despite recent statements from Syrian leadership expressing interest in reaching a security arrangement with Israel. According to reports, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said in an interview that Damascus is seeking a form of security agreement aimed at maintaining regional stability.

He noted that discussions remain ongoing but are progressing with what he described as “extreme difficulty,” citing Israeli conditions related to its presence in Syrian territory.

As stated by reports, after the collapse of the previous government in December 2024, Israel declared the end of the 1974 disengagement arrangement and moved into the buffer zone along the border area.

Reports further indicate that despite the new Syrian administration not issuing direct threats, Israeli forces have continued conducting airstrikes inside Syria targeting military infrastructure, equipment, and ammunition, with civilian casualties also reported in some instances.

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