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Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Port City Kills One, Injures Another
(MENAFN) According to reports, one person was killed and another injured following a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the Russian Black Sea port city of Tuapse, regional authorities confirmed on Monday.
As stated by reports, Veniamin Kondratyev said the city endured what he described as another large-scale overnight drone attack, which resulted in the death of a man at the seaport.
"Tuapse suffered another massive drone attack last night ... one man died at the seaport," Kondratyev said, adding that the injured person is "receiving all necessary medical care."
Reports indicate that the strike also ignited a fire at the port, leading to damage to civilian infrastructure within the city.
As stated by reports, Veniamin Kondratyev said the city endured what he described as another large-scale overnight drone attack, which resulted in the death of a man at the seaport.
"Tuapse suffered another massive drone attack last night ... one man died at the seaport," Kondratyev said, adding that the injured person is "receiving all necessary medical care."
Reports indicate that the strike also ignited a fire at the port, leading to damage to civilian infrastructure within the city.
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