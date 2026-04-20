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Russia Links France’s Nuclear Shield Plans to Potential Military Targets
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia has indicated that it would factor in France’s proposed “nuclear umbrella” for Europe when determining priority targets in the event of a potential conflict. The remarks were made by Alexander Grushko, who addressed the issue in a recent interview.
As stated by reports, the Russian official pointed to concerns over the possible stationing of French nuclear capabilities in European countries that do not possess such weapons, noting that this development is receiving heightened scrutiny.
"It is obvious that our military will be forced to pay close attention to this matter when updating the list of priority targets in the event of a serious conflict," the Russian diplomat said.
According to reports, earlier in March, Emmanuel Macron outlined plans to boost France’s nuclear arsenal and deepen deterrence coordination with European allies. He made the announcement while speaking from the Ile Longue naval base, a key site that hosts France’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.
As stated by reports, the Russian official pointed to concerns over the possible stationing of French nuclear capabilities in European countries that do not possess such weapons, noting that this development is receiving heightened scrutiny.
"It is obvious that our military will be forced to pay close attention to this matter when updating the list of priority targets in the event of a serious conflict," the Russian diplomat said.
According to reports, earlier in March, Emmanuel Macron outlined plans to boost France’s nuclear arsenal and deepen deterrence coordination with European allies. He made the announcement while speaking from the Ile Longue naval base, a key site that hosts France’s nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.
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