5 Strong Reasons Triple H Didn't Put The Undisputed WWE Title On Randy Orton At Wrestlemania 42

Randy Orton's shocking loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 42 raised questions. Five reasons explain Triple H's booking decision, from storyline extension to protecting Rhodes' reign and ruling Pat McAfee out.

If Orton had defeated Rhodes, their feud would have ended abruptly. Instead, Orton's post-match assault made it clear the rivalry is far from over. Triple H's booking ensures the storyline stretches into the coming months, keeping fans invested in the heated battle between former allies.

Orton's heel turn and brutal attack on Rhodes had fans convinced he would win the title. Crowning him at WrestleMania would have been predictable. By keeping the belt on Rhodes, Triple H added surprise to Night One, leaving fans curious about what would unfold on Night Two.

Pat McAfee announced a stipulation that he would leave WWE television if Orton lost to Rhodes. By booking Orton to lose, WWE effectively removed McAfee from ongoing storylines. This decision allowed the company to shift focus away from McAfee while keeping Orton relevant in the feud.

Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre on March 6, 2026, and had held it for just 44 days heading into WrestleMania. Triple H wanted to extend his reign, ensuring The American Nightmare's third tenure as champion wasn't cut short. Keeping the belt on Rhodes added credibility to his run.

Many believe Orton vs. Rhodes will headline SummerSlam later this year. By delaying Orton's crowning moment, Triple H set the stage for a bigger payoff. With Orton no longer aligned with Pat McAfee, his eventual victory would carry more weight, proving he doesn't need anyone to become champion.