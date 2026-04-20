Ranveer Singh V/S Deepika Padukone: Who Has More Hit Films? Check Here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone just announced their second pregnancy, and everyone from fans to celebs is sending them love. Let's find out who really rules the box office and who has delivered more hits. Check here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are counted among Bollywood's most successful stars. Both have delivered several hit films, but we're here to tell you who has given more.

Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. His first movie was an average performer at the box office. In his career so far, he has worked in about 24 films. His last release was this year's 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Ranveer Singh has given about 9 hit films in his career. His hits include 'Ram-Leela', 'Gunday', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy', 'Dhurandhar', and 'Dhurandhar 2'. But here's a fun fact: Ranveer is behind his wife Deepika in one aspect. Deepika has delivered 3 films that crossed the 1000-crore mark, while Ranveer has only 2.Deepika Padukone entered Bollywood with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007. Her very first film was a super hit. She has acted in 41 films to date and was last seen in the 2024 release, 'Singham Again'.

Talking about Deepika Padukone's hit films, she has delivered a whopping 17 of them. Her hit list includes 'Om Shanti Om', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Housefull', 'Cocktail', 'Race 2', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Chennai Express', 'Piku', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Ram-Leela', 'Padmaavat', 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

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