Bill Passed In 2023, Women Still Await 33 Pc Representation In 2026: Sule Targets Centre Over Delay

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) NCP(SP) Working President and MP, Supriya Sule, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, questioning the delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to reporters, Sule demanded to know why, despite the Bill being passed unanimously in 2023, women are still waiting for their 33 per cent representation in 2026.

"This is a Delimitation Bill, not just reservation," Sule exclaimed and expressed frustration over the linkage of women's reservation with the 2011 Census and delimitation.

“The Women's Reservation Bill was passed unanimously by Parliament in 2023. We are now in 2026. Why hasn't it been implemented yet? We expected implementation by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Even today, I humbly request, implement it this very moment. Give 33 per cent reservation to women within the current 543 seats. We are fully ready," she asserted.

She further clarified that since the constitutional amendments required for the reservation were already agreed upon three years ago, the government's continued delay suggests a lack of political will rather than legal hurdles.

Addressing remarks by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accused the Opposition of being "anti-women," Sule expressed her disappointment.“I had higher expectations from Devendra Fadnavis. He is educated, well-read, and a studious leader. He knows 2000 per cent that the Bill was passed in 2023. It seems he is speaking from a 'briefing note' or under pressure from Delhi to parrot the party line," she said.

Sule reminded the CM of Maharashtra's history saying that it was the first state to provide reservation for women under the chief ministership of Sharad Pawar. She added that even BJP's women leaders had thanked Sharad Pawar at that time.“I am ready to debate this issue with CM Fadnavis. He should pick the time and the place," she challenged.

Sule reiterated that there is no connection between delimitation and women's safety or rights. She demanded immediate 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 parliamentary seats, stating that the Opposition has never, and will never, oppose the empowerment of women.

"Don't tell us the Opposition is anti-women. We were part of the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023. The ball is in the Government's court," Sule said.

Sule also criticised the recent three-day special session of Parliament, labeling it a waste of taxpayers' money. "Why was a three-day session called when elections are ongoing in four states? What was achieved?" she asked. She questioned why the government remained silent on the escalating crisis in West Asia while keeping Parliament running for "no tangible output."

Sule also raised the issue of the Caste Census, noting that while the government gave verbal assurances, no funds have been allocated for it in the Union Budget. "If the government agreed to a Caste Census, why hasn't it started? They simply don't want to do it," she added.